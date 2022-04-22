Watch “Spy x Family” Anime Online For Free [Legally]

Spy x Family is one of the most popular anime of the spring 2022 season. The anime is based on a popular manga serialized in Shonen Jump+ magazine and is now airing on multiple streaming services. Fortunately, Spy x Family is also available on YouTube for free in some countries, thanks to Muse Asia.

Currently, Muse Asia offers free HD episodes of the latest anime shows on its YouTube channel. They hold the right to stream much popular anime on YouTube due to their licensing banner. This includes Spy x Family, which is live-streamed on their YouTube channel at the same time as Japan.

Outside of Japan, Spy x Family can stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Crunchyroll also offers a dubbed version of Spy x Family. So far, two episodes have come out, with new episodes coming each Saturday.

Watch ‘Spy x Family’ for free

Note: Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is only available in Southeast Asia, East Asia, and South Asia. However, you can use one of our recommended VPN services to access their Youtube channel. You will need to change your VPN location to Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, or India.

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3 (Preview)

Spy x Family episode 3 will be released on Saturday, April 23, 2022. It is expected to air at 8:30 AM Pacific Time (PT)/11:30 AM Eastern Time (ET) in the United States. As for India, it will be available at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

‘Spy x Family’ anime release schedule

Spy x Family will have 25 episodes released as a two-course split-season series. The first part of the anime will be released from April to June, with the second part coming later in 2022. During its runtime, new episodes will come out each Saturday.

‘Spy x Family’ trailer and synopsis

Synopsis: “A spy on an undercover mission gets married and adopts a child as part of his cover. His wife and daughter have their secrets, and all three must strive to keep together.“

Wit Studio and CloverWorks have joined hands to make this incredible story come to life. Watch this dysfunctional family consisting of a spy father, assassin mother, and their mind-reading daughter go about their daily life.