How To Watch “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” For Free?

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is one of the best Isekai anime. Fans are now eagerly awaiting its second season, which is currently in production. Luckily, you can catch up on season 1 of the anime for free on YouTube.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

If you want to watch Mushoku Tensei season 1, you can check it out directly from the videos below. You can also check our other recommendations on some of the best anime series that you can watch on YouTube for free.

Where to watch ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ for free?

Depending on your region, you can watch ‘Mushoku Tensei’ on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Funimation, and Hulu. Users can also watch the dubbed versions of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Fortunately, you can also watch the anime show on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

How do I access the ‘Muse Asia’ YouTube channel?

Note: Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is only available in Southeast Asia, East Asia, and South Asia. However, you can also use one of our recommended VPN services to access their Youtube channel. You can also change your VPN location to Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, or India to access the YouTube channel.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 1

Season 1 of Mushoku Tensei was released in two parts. The first part consists of episodes 1-11, and the second part is from episodes 12-23. There’s also an OVA that focuses on a side story from the main novel. The OVA follows Eris and a boastful young mage named Cliff.

Find your dream job

You can press the playlist icon in the top right corner of the video above to access all the episodes from season 1. You can also go to this link to watch ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ season 1 on YouTube (from episode 1 to episode 23).

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 has been officially confirmed by Studio Bind. However, there is no release date for the second season of this anime series yet. Fans can expect to see season 2 of the anime in the second half of 2023.