Where To Watch “Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World” Anime For Free

‘Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World’ is one of the best isekai fantasy anime. The series is filled with deep characters that have become fan favorites, and the show itself has amassed a cult following. If you are interested in watching Re: Zero, you can watch it for free on YouTube.

If you want to watch the anime, you can check it out directly from the videos below. You can also check our other recommendations on some of the best anime series that you can watch on YouTube for free.

Where to watch ‘Re: Zero’ anime for free?

Depending on your region, you can watch ‘Re: Zero’ on Amazon Prime, Netflix, Crunchyroll, Funimation, HBO Max, and VRV. Users can also watch the OVAs, movies, and dubbed versions of Re: Zero on Crunchyroll. Luckily, you can also watch both anime seasons for free on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

How do I access the ‘Muse Asia’ YouTube channel?

Note: Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is only available in Southeast Asia, East Asia, and South Asia. However, you can also use one of our recommended VPN services to access their Youtube channel. You can also change your VPN location to Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, or India to access the YouTube channel.

Watch ‘Re: Zero’ for free

Season 1 Director’s Cut

You can press the playlist icon in the top right corner of any video to access all the episodes from the entire season. You can also go to this link to watch ‘Re: Zero’ season 1 director’s cut on YouTube (from episode 1 to episode 13).

Season 2

You can press the playlist icon in the top right corner of any video to access all the episodes from the entire season. You can also go to this link to watch ‘Re: Zero’ season 2 on YouTube (from episode 1 to episode 25).

Will there be a Re: Zero Season 3?

Unfortunately, no official release date for Re: Zero Season 3 has been announced. The studio behind the anime is also busy on other projects; it seems unlikely that we will see the third season anytime soon.

What order to watch Re: Zero?

Re: Zero is complicated series to watch because there are many different OVAs and movies that tie into the series. Not to mention that season 1 of the anime also has a director’s cut that is quite different from the original.

Season 1 Episodes 1-11 (Director’s Cut Episodes 1-5)

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World – Memory Snow

Season 1 Episodes 12-25 (Director’s Cut Episodes 6-13)

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- The Frozen Bond

Re:Zero Season 2

We recommend watching the director’s cut of Season 1 because it has some extra scenes and better animation. You can watch the director’s cut from the link given above.