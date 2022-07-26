‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: Will Walt And Jesse Make An Appearance?

AMC’s Better Call Saul is coming to an end this summer, with the last episode set to premiere on August 15. With that conclusion comes the burden of wrapping up the entire story of the two shows, with Breaking Bad’s relevance to the plot becoming clear. There are a lot of questions that need to be answered in the final stretch. And one such question is “Will Walt and Jesse appear in Better Call Saul Season 6?”

Fans of this universe have been debating whether Walt and Jesse (Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul) would ever appear in Better Call Saul for years. And that question has now shifted from an “if” to a “when” and “how” after the showrunners confirmed the duo’s arrival in this final season. With only three episodes left, we’ll get the long-awaited answers to these questions in a matter of weeks.

Will Walt and Jesse appear on Better Call Saul Season 6

In an interview with SiriusXM’s Basic! podcast, Cranston revealed that the two Breaking Bad actors shot three scenes: one with Walt, one with just Jesse, and one with Walt and Jesse together. Cranston did not reveal who else might be in the scenes or whether Walt and Jesse will appear in more than one episode. He said:

“There’s a scene that Aaron is in without me. And there’s a scene where I’m in without him. And then there’s a scene where we’re both in,” Cranston explained. “So there’s three scenes to come. It’s pretty cool. But to be honest with you — because we shot everything in a bubble and completely out of sequence — I don’t even know what episodes we’re in (laughs). You’re gonna find out.”

Peter Gould has also stated that none of the various fan theories espoused on Reddit and other social media platforms have come close to predicting the meth cooks’ dramatic cameos, which may or may not be just another way to ramp up the anticipation.



What we can be certain of is that, for whatever reason they appear, Walt and Jesse will have a memorable and lasting impact on this spinoff series. Their role in this story will lend credence to the larger plot of both shows, connecting dots and smoothing out rough edges that we’ve been wondering about for years.

We know Walt has never met anyone in the drug-dealing world prior to Breaking Bad. So, he will most likely appear in a flash-forward scene that takes place during or after the events of the parent show. Remember that Better Call Saul already had a scene like this when they showed Saul cleaning out his office before leaving for Nebraska? This serves as a template for how the two shows could recombine.

Theoretically, it would be much simpler to put Jesse into this show’s current timeline. But how would that advance the story? We’re more worried about the conflict between Gus and Lalo, whether Kim will survive this ordeal, and how the horrific murder of Howard will be handled.

This means that in the aforementioned flash-forward scene, Jesse should most likely join Walt. This makes sense because, for better or worse, Walt and Jesse have always been stronger together than they have been apart.

What are your thoughts on this? Will Walt and Jesse make an appearance as expected? Let us know in the comments down below.