“Attack On Titan” Season 4 Part 2 Episode 8 Release Date And Time: Where To Watch It Online?

After the rumbling plan by Eren came into action, it became obvious to fans that Attack on Titan is in its final stretch. The anime has been airing since 2013 and has over 80 episodes, but it still tends to catch the audience by surprise. Speaking of surprises, let’s see what Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 8 has in store for us.

Starting things off with the release date of the episode, it is all set to unveil this Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 12:05 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). Meanwhile, fans in the U.K. and the U.S. will get the episode at 12:45 PM Pacific Time (PT)/3:45 PM Eastern Time (ET).

Lastly, Indian anime fans will need to wait a bit longer to watch the episode. To be precise, they will get their hands on the episode on February 21, 2022, at 2:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Before we talk about where to watch the new AOT episode, feel free to check our guide on AOT season 4 part 2 episode 7 right here.

Where to watch ‘Attack On Titan’ season 4 part 2 episode 8 online?

Image credit: MAPPA

Watching your favorite anime online is not an easy task. There are a plethora of websites that allow you to do so, but they are illegal. However, if you want to watch AOT online, there are still two options to rely upon. You can either try Crunchyroll or Funimation to do the same.

Although they are paid websites, you can still try Funimation for free, thanks to its 14-day free trial. In case you have already used that offer, then you will be required to purchase a subscription to it.

What to expect from ‘Attack On Titan’ season 4 part 2 episode 8?

In the previous, fans got to see Annie in action after a long time. She narrated her backstory and now viewers definitely have a soft spot for her. Elsewhere, Floch asserted dominance over anyone who tried to oppose the Yeagerists.

For the new episode, we can expect the story to revolve around Armin, Gabi, and Connie. As Connie abducted Falco in hopes of reviving his mother. Moreover, the preview suggests Pieck and Hange will have an important conversation while Levi recovers.

What are your expectations from the new episode of the long-running anime? Let us know your views in the comments section below.