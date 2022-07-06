Watch Classroom Of The Elite Season 1 & 2 [For Free]

Classroom of the Elite is back with a spectacular second season. Welcome to the next chapter of Kiyotaka Ayanokōji’s story of rising to the top of the high school ladder. Fortunately, you can watch Classroom of the Elite seasons 1 and 2 for free.

Watch seasons 1 and 2 of the anime series directly from the videos linked below. You can also check our other recommendations on some of the best anime series you can watch on YouTube for free.

Where to watch ‘Classroom Of The Elite’ for free?

Depending on your region, you can watch ‘Classroom Of The Elite’ on Crunchyroll, Funimation, or VRV. Users can also watch dubbed versions of the anime on Crunchyroll. You can watch both anime seasons on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

Users from the following countries can watch the entire seasons 1 and 2 of the anime for free on Muse Asia.

Bangladesh

Bhutan

India

Nepal

Pakistan

Philippines

Vietnam

It is also available in countries such as Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar (Burma), Singapore, and Thailand [Only available for the first 24 hours].

How to access Muse Asia?

Note: Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is only available in Southeast Asia, East Asia, and South Asia. However, you can also use one of our recommended VPN services to access their Youtube channel. You can also change your VPN location to Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, or India to access the YouTube channel.

Classroom Of The Elite Season 1

You can press the playlist icon in the top right corner of the video above to access all the episodes from season 1. You can also go to this link to watch ‘Classroom of the Elite’ season 1 on YouTube (from episode 1 to episode 12).

Classroom Of The Elite Season 2

Classroom of the Elite season 2 was released on July 04, 2022, and features 13 episodes. New episodes will drop each Monday at 4:00 AM PT/7:00 AM ET/4:30 PM IST. You can also go to this link to watch the entire season 2 playlist on YouTube.

On Muse Asia, you also can watch popular anime series such as Spy x Family, One Punch-Man, and Rent-A-Girlfriend.