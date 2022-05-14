Whether you’re a well-seasoned user or someone new to computers, there could be a slight learning curve if you’re new to Chromebooks. For example, you might not know how to right-click on the Chromebook, and that’s fine. In this article, let’s look at the same.

There are three ways to right-click on the Chromebook. But apart from that, we’re also going to look at how to middle-click.

How to right-click on a Chromebook

Image: Google

The first way is to use both your index and middle finger to tap on the trackpad. You can test this by going to a webpage. If you’re reading this via a Chromebook, try tapping both of your fingers at once on the trackpad, and you’ll see a menu open up.

If you’re using a Chromebook tablet and don’t have a keyboard to attach, there’s an easy way to right-click on the Chromebook, and that is by either tapping with two fingers on the screen or pressing and holding a finger on the screen for a couple of seconds.

The second way is to click the right-click button on the trackpad. You can also use the combination Alt+tap on the trackpad to right-click on a Chromebook. If your trackpad doesn’t work or is damaged, you can always plug in an external mouse.

Similarly, you can middle-click and glide your fingers upwards or sideways for navigation gestures. If you want to learn more about navigating your Chromebook, here’s a list.

Function Description Scroll up and down. Use the index and middle finger and glide them up or down to scroll. Trackpad right-click Use the physical right-click button or tap on the trackpad with two fingers. Trackpad left-click Use the physical left-click button or tap on the trackpad with one finger. Move the cursor Glide your finger on the trackpad. Drag and drop Tap on an object (Image or text), drag, and drop it to the location. You can use both the physical left-click or tap on the trackpad. Swipe up with three fingers This will show you all the app windows that are open and running on your Chromebook

So these are some of the ways you can right-click on a Chromebook. If you’re new to Chromebooks, read “How to copy and paste on Chromebook” or “How to restart a Chromebook.”