“Classroom Of The Elite” Season 2 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The spring anime season is done and dusted. We saw many amazing titles over the last three months, but now it’s time to gear up for the summer 2022 lineup. Today, our focus is on one such anime from the breathtaking list. Yes, we will be focusing on Classroom of the Elite season 2.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Initially, the anime was released back in 2017. It was an instant success as fans loved everything about it. However, since then, they have patiently waited for the anime’s second season. Well, after five years, season 2 is all set to air on July 04, 2022, at 8:00 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST).

As for its release time in other regions, you can roughly expect it to be available online at 4:00 AM PT/7:00 AM ET/4:30 PM IST. Additionally, there is some good news for fans. Instead of 12 episodes, the second season will feature 13 episodes. With that said, let’s talk about where to watch the anime online.

Where to watch ‘Classroom of the Elite’ season 2 online?

Image credit: Lerche animation studio

If you live in Japan, you can simply watch anime on your TV. However, outside of Japan, watching anime is not that easy. Fortunately, Crunchyroll and Funimation will make life easy for you.

But for all the Asian fans (of course, outside of Japan), you can’t watch Classroom of the Elite via the options mentioned above. Instead, you can rely on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel to watch it.

Find your dream job

Before moving forward, here’s how to watch Rent a Girlfriend season 2 for free.

How to watch ‘Classroom of the Elite’ season 2 for free?

If you are using Crunchyroll to watch the anime, there is simply no option for you to watch it for free. But with Funimation, you can at least watch it for free via a free trial, albeit for a limited period.

Lastly, fans in Asian countries can simply rely on Muse Asia to watch the anime for free. The only catch is that the anime will be available on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel for 24 hours post-release time.

This is it for this article. What are your expectations from Classroom of the Elite season 2? Let us know your views in the comments section below.