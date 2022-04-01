Do You Need A VPN For Streaming Content Online?

A VPN has innumerable use cases; you can do it all, from unblocking restricted websites to streaming content. Likewise, many online streaming platforms like Netflix impose certain region-specific content restrictions worldwide. But you can bypass these content restrictions easily for streaming content by using a VPN.

However, is it worth having a VPN for streaming? If you want to watch a movie or TV series unavailable in your region, a VPN can help you watch it. You don’t need to dive into the piracy world and invite legal trouble. Moreover, it also increases your privacy and other possible bandwidth issues on a network.

Why do you need a VPN for streaming?

Due to certain license agreements and streaming rights, many online streaming platforms cannot offer specific titles everywhere. Hence, you might see a movie on Netflix U.S. but not in your country.

Notably, the content restriction happens on almost all major streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and BBC iPlayer. The specified content is only available on servers of a particular region, and you can’t watch it from elsewhere.

Image: Unsplash

With a VPN for streaming, you can bypass these restrictions, as it makes the service believe that you’re accessing a website from the desired location. In the process, the VPN redirects your internet traffic through a remote server on another location.

Is using a VPN for streaming legal?

Image: Fossbytes

Say you got yourself a decent VPN that lets you access restricted content on streaming platforms like Netflix. However, is using a VPN to access these streaming platforms legal? Many people worldwide often confuse accessing content on Netflix and other platforms with piracy.

To clarify, watching geo-restricted content using a VPN is entirely legal since you’re watching the content on the streaming platform itself. In other words, the streaming platform itself provides the restricted content that you watch. Hence, it’s not piracy when the platform offers licensed content on another country’s catalog.

However, there’s a catch. While the law does not consider watching content by using a VPN illegal, some platforms have their terms and conditions too.

For instance, using a VPN to watch restricted content is against Netflix’s T&Cs, and it can terminate accounts doing the same. Although, there have been negligible cases of people getting their accounts terminated for the same reason over the past years.

Not all VPNs are great

Image: Pixabay

While VPNs can change your location, not all of them successfully bypass restricted content. Streaming websites can detect if you’re using a VPN if it doesn’t have strong encryption.

To successfully access blocked movies and TV series, you need to use a VPN with several server locations and strong encryption. Usually, only paid VPNs can help you with streaming, but there are some free options too. Some VPNs even come with streaming-centric servers so that you can enjoy restricted content.

If you’re looking for a VPN, check the list of our picks for the best VPNs for streaming. You can rely on ExpressVPN, Surfshark, and NordVPN, among various options.

Conclusion

You should probably use a VPN if you want to watch a title not available in your region. Also, it might decrease any bandwidth issues and increase your privacy on certain networks. Hence, a paid VPN is reliable for streaming and comes with additional benefits too.