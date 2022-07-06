Asus ROG Phone 6, 6 Pro Gaming Phones Are Truly Overkill

Asus introduced two new phones, a sight to behold for gamers. The Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro are gaming smartphones that feature the latest snapdragon 8 plus Gen 1 process with the Samsung AMOLED display capable of running at a refresh rate 165Hz.

Along with the phones, another important accessory for the game is the AeroActive Cooling 6, which claims to reduce the temperature by 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees F) from the phone’s back while also including the tactile shoulder button. It can prevent overheating, leading to reduced frame drops and game lag.

Asus ROG Phone 6 specifications

Both devices will incorporate a 6,000-mAh battery with 65-watt charging and some extra sensors to ensure maximum functionality from the gaming controls via the device’s gyroscope and phone’s corners. Both also include a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, 50-megapixel main camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. While the front camera of both these devices is 12 megapixels.

The major distinction between both Asus ROG Phone 6 devices is in the storage and RAM options. The 6 begins with 256GB storage and models that include 8GB and 12GB RAM. The 6 Pro includes 512GB of storage and 18GB of RAM. The Pro variant also has a second display at the back, showing the system information, animations, and notifications. The non-pro model gets an LED logo that users can customize to light up in various situations.

Image: Asus

The Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro specifications prioritize performance and power to make the most out of the gaming experience. As per Patrick Holland, the CNET reviewer, the 6000mAH battery is one of the longest in the industry.

The device also features a 165Hz screen, affecting how quickly the device can burn through a charge. The 165Hz refresh rate makes animations extra smooth, particularly for games that can sustain the threshold.

Pricing

Although the release dates aren’t available yet, the Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro will arrive in Europe for 999 euros (nearly $1,024; £858; AU$1,510) for the base variant and 1299 euros for the Pro version, putting the devices in the flagship territory in pricing. You’ll have to pay a little extra for the AeroActive Cooler 6, which isn’t included with the phone.