Best Anime To Watch On “Muse Asia” For Free

Gone are the days when you had to engage in piracy to watch your favorite anime. Now there are many, many ways that allow fans all over the world to enjoy anime. But undoubtedly, one of the best ones right now is the YouTube channel ‘Muse Asia.’

The channel uploads full anime episodes, which you can watch legally completely for free. Moreover, they even simulcast some series as they are airing. So there are a ton of awesome old and new anime available on it. We will be listing a few of the best ones that you can watch right now for free. With that said, let’s begin:

Best anime available to watch for free at ‘Muse Asia’

Spy x Family

Let’s start things off with something new and fresh. “Spy x Family” is a new anime that is currently airing and shaping up to be the top anime of the season. The story is about a spy that has to build a fake family to complete a very important mission. However, this fake family is a spy as the father, an assassin as the mother, and their daughter is an Esper. You can watch it for free right here.

Shikimori’s Not Just A Cutie

Another anime that is also currently airing and consequently also falls somewhat into the comedy genre. “Shikimori’s Not Just A Cutie” is about a high school couple Izumi and Shikimori. While the unlucky Izumi is a bit clumsy, his girlfriend always seems to save him in a very cool way which makes everyone’s heart skip a beat. You can watch it for free right here.

Hyouka

“Hyouka” is one of the most popular anime from the highly coved Kyoto Animation studio. A high school romance mystery, it follows Houtarou Oreki as he is requested by his sister to join the literature club of his school. He and his fellow members find a 45-year-old case and begin investigating it. You can watch it for free right here.

Tokyo Revengers

“Tokyo Revengers” is possibly the biggest anime released last year. The Shounen is about Takemichi, a 26-year old that one day finds out that his childhood sweetheart Hinata and her young brother were killed in a gang incident. After that, he is later transported to the past, where he warns the younger brother, which transports him back to the past and allows the brother to live. And thus, now in the present, the two vow to save Hinata using this power. You can watch it for free right here.

Black Bullet

“Black Bullet” is one of the genre’s classics and might be nostalgic for many old fans. The plot follows Rentaro, who is a civil security official in a world ravaged by the Gastrea virus. This virus also caused the birth of superhuman girls known as “cursed children.” These children fight alongside civil security officials like Rentaro to fight against the parasitic virus. You can watch it for free right here.

Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious

“Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious” starts with Ristarte, a young goddess given the task to save a S- Rank dangerous world. For this, she is given an extremely powerful Seiya, so all was looking well for this goddess. But soon, she realizes her seemingly unstoppable hero might be a bit too cautious. You can watch it for free right here.

Assassination Classroom

“Assassination Classroom” is about Koro Sensei, a weird powerful octopus like creature that declares he will destroy the world in one year. Along with that, he also decides to become the teacher of class 3-E of Kunugigaoka Junior High School as well. So now the students are tasked with assassinating their un killable teacher in one year to save the world. You can watch it for free right here.

The God Of High School

“The God of High School” is a bit unique as it is based on a Korean webtoon instead of Japanese manga. It follows Mori Jin who takes part in the God of High School tournament where the winner will be granted any wish. Furthermore the anime is filled with some visually stunning and truly epic battles. You can watch it for free right here.

Goblin Slayer

“Goblin Slayer” is an extremely disturbing fantasy anime that follows the titular character as he hunts hordes of goblins. Later on he is joined by more companions but the Goblin Slayer seems to be focused on an endless quest to kill each and every goblin. Viewer discretion is advised here as this anime is not for the faint of heart. You can watch it for free right here.

Gakuen Babysitters

“Gakuen Babysitters” is an adorable anime about a high school boy who works as a baby sitter. Ryuichi and his younger brother are orphans taken in by the prestigious Morinomiya Academy. But the condition is that Ryuichi has to work at the school’s daycare and his classes. You can watch it for free right here.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime

“That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime” is one of the top isekai anime in that packed genre. An officer worker one day is killed by an unknown assailant. But to his surprise, he is reborn as Slime in a fantasy. So now, after dubbing himself Rimiru, the lovable slime, goes on to make new friends and soon an entire kingdom. You can watch it for free right here.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is a massively popular and beloved anime based on the manga by Hirohiko Araki. It follows various generations of the Joestar bloodline as they battle supernatural forces. Moreover the anime is known for the most unique battles and insane storylines. So if you’re an anime fan, this is one show you cannot miss out on. You can watch season 1, season 2, season 3, and season 4 for free.

And that’s it; now you know the best anime you can watch for free on YouTube right now. Although we’re still missing some big names like ‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ and ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love is War’, you can check out our guide for them instead.

So what do you think about these anime? Did we miss anything? If you have any suggestions for us, feel free to share them in the comments section below.