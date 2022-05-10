How To Watch “Rent-A-Girlfriend” Anime Online For Free [All Episodes]

‘ Rent-A-Girlfriend’ is a romantic comedy anime adapted from a Japanese manga series called Konojo, Okarishimasu. ‘Rent-A-Girlfriend’ was also one of the most popular anime of 2022, and luckily, season 2 is just around the corner. If you are interested in watching the anime, check out how you can watch ‘Rent-A-Girlfriend’ on YouTube for free or read the original manga.

What is ‘Rent -A- Girlfriend’ about?

The story follows Kazuya Kinoshita, who was recently dumped by his girlfriend Mami after dating for a month. Thinking that he never wants to go through that again, he downloads an app to rent a girlfriend (hence the name). Through this app, he also meets Mizuhara Chizuru, a seemingly perfect girlfriend.

Kazuya gives her a low rating because he thinks she is inauthentic, after which Chizuru confronts him. One thing leads to another, and Kazuya’s family and grandmother think that Chizuru is Kazuya’s real girlfriend. They both must keep up appearances in front of their family and friends.

However, it won’t be easy as they are next-door neighbors and attend the same college. Other rental girlfriends also join in, making things more complicated.

Where to watch ‘Rent-A-Girlfriend’ anime online for free?

Depending on your region, you can watch Rent-A-Girlfriend on Netflix or Crunchyroll. Users can also watch the English and Russian dubbed versions of the anime on Crunchyroll. You can also watch all 12 episodes of the anime for free on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

Watch ‘Rent-A-Girlfriend’ anime for free

Note: Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is only available in Southeast Asia, East Asia, and South Asia. However, you can also use one of our recommended VPN services to access their Youtube channel. You can also change your VPN location to Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, or India to access the YouTube channel.

Where can you read Rent-A-Girlfriend manga?

You can read Rent-A-Girlfriend manga online on various platforms, as suggested by Kodansha. Go to this link to visit the official manga website. You can also get it online on Bookwalker, Amazon, Google Play, Apple Books, and even My Anime List.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 2 has been officially confirmed to premiere in July 2022. The series’s Japanese website has also confirmed the release window for the second season of the anime. It is also expected that season 2, episode 1, will premiere on Saturday, July 2nd or July 9th (same as season 1).

‘Rent -A- Girlfriend’ season 2 trailer and synopsis