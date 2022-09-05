Top 10 Most Pirated Games Of The Week [05/09/2022]

This past month we have seen a lot of new games being released on PC. We usually cover what games have been cracked by pirate groups, so we thought, let’s look at what games people are pirating. The newly rebooted Saints Row is the most pirated game of the week, followed Spider-Man Remastered and Stray.
We have seen both AAA and indie games make it onto PC these past few weeks. However, most of them were cracked by pirate groups and pirated through torrents. These games include Saints Row Reboot, Way of the Hunter, Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed, and Pac-Man World Re-PaC.
The following are the most pirated games of the week (July 29, 2022 – September 4, 2022). You can also check out our list of all the Denuvo games cracked by pirate groups.
Most pirated games of the week
|Rank
|Game
|Release date
|Cracked by
|1
|Saints Row
|August 23, 2022
|P2P
|2
|Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed
|August 30, 2022
|FLT
|3
|Stray
|July 19, 2022
|P2P
|4
|Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
|August 12, 2022
|FLT
|5
|The Sims 4
|September 2, 2014
|P2P
|6
|Dying Light 2 Stay Human
|February 4, 2022
|Empress
|7
|Mafia 2: Definitive Edition
|May 19, 2020
|GOG
|8
|Aliens Fireteam Elite
|August 24, 2021
|FLT
|9
|Call of the Wild – The Angler
|August 31, 2022
|FLT
|10
|Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
|September 2, 2021
|FLT
We recommend checking out Saints Row Reboot on the Epic Games Store instead of pirating the cracked version of the game.
Insights
During our research, we also discovered that Stray had been pirated more than Spider-Man Remastered (in total). It was likely because Stray was a new game, whereas Spider-Man had come out in 2019. Sims 4 also had a lot of torrent downloads this week, most likely due to the new ‘High School Years’ DLC.
We were also surprised to see the Mafia Trilogy Definitive Edition making it into the top charts of the most pirated game of the week. It was likely due to the new repack of the trilogy by Fitgirl. Fitgirl has previously repacked many cracked games like Forza Horizon 5, Stray, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Sifu, Cult Of The Lamb, and Elden Ring.
Note: The rankings of this list are based on data gathered from public resources. This article is only for educational and informational purposes. Fossbytes doesn’t promote piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws.