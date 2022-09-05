Facebook Twitter Instagram
Top 10 Most Pirated Games Of The Week [05/09/2022]

Check out what games were downloaded the most this week.

saints row is the most pirated game of the week

This past month we have seen a lot of new games being released on PC. We usually cover what games have been cracked by pirate groups, so we thought, let’s look at what games people are pirating. The newly rebooted Saints Row is the most pirated game of the week, followed Spider-Man Remastered and Stray.

We have seen both AAA and indie games make it onto PC these past few weeks. However, most of them were cracked by pirate groups and pirated through torrents. These games include Saints Row Reboot, Way of the Hunter, Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed, and Pac-Man World Re-PaC.

The following are the most pirated games of the week (July 29, 2022 – September 4, 2022). You can also check out our list of all the Denuvo games cracked by pirate groups.

Most pirated games of the week

RankGameRelease dateCracked by
1Saints RowAugust 23, 2022P2P
2Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed August 30, 2022FLT
3Stray July 19, 2022P2P
4Marvel’s Spider-Man RemasteredAugust 12, 2022FLT
5The Sims 4September 2, 2014P2P
6Dying Light 2 Stay Human February 4, 2022Empress
7Mafia 2: Definitive EditionMay 19, 2020GOG
8Aliens Fireteam EliteAugust 24, 2021FLT
9Call of the Wild – The AnglerAugust 31, 2022FLT
10Pathfinder: Wrath of the RighteousSeptember 2, 2021FLT

We recommend checking out Saints Row Reboot on the Epic Games Store instead of pirating the cracked version of the game.

Insights

During our research, we also discovered that Stray had been pirated more than Spider-Man Remastered (in total). It was likely because Stray was a new game, whereas Spider-Man had come out in 2019. Sims 4 also had a lot of torrent downloads this week, most likely due to the new ‘High School Years’ DLC.

We were also surprised to see the Mafia Trilogy Definitive Edition making it into the top charts of the most pirated game of the week. It was likely due to the new repack of the trilogy by Fitgirl. Fitgirl has previously repacked many cracked games like Forza Horizon 5StrayXenoblade Chronicles 3SifuCult Of The Lamb, and Elden Ring.

Note: The rankings of this list are based on data gathered from public resources. This article is only for educational and informational purposes. Fossbytes doesn’t promote piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws.

Nalin Rawat

Nalin is a big fan of movies, comics, games, and awesome new gadgets. He has been writing about technology and gaming since college. In his free time, he plays FPS games and explores virtual reality.

