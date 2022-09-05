Top 10 Most Pirated Games Of The Week [05/09/2022]

This past month we have seen a lot of new games being released on PC. We usually cover what games have been cracked by pirate groups, so we thought, let’s look at what games people are pirating. The newly rebooted Saints Row is the most pirated game of the week, followed Spider-Man Remastered and Stray.

We have seen both AAA and indie games make it onto PC these past few weeks. However, most of them were cracked by pirate groups and pirated through torrents. These games include Saints Row Reboot, Way of the Hunter, Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed, and Pac-Man World Re-PaC.

The following are the most pirated games of the week (July 29, 2022 – September 4, 2022). You can also check out our list of all the Denuvo games cracked by pirate groups.

Most pirated games of the week

Rank Game Release date Cracked by 1 Saints Row August 23, 2022 P2P 2 Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed August 30, 2022 FLT 3 Stray July 19, 2022 P2P 4 Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered August 12, 2022 FLT 5 The Sims 4 September 2, 2014 P2P 6 Dying Light 2 Stay Human February 4, 2022 Empress 7 Mafia 2: Definitive Edition May 19, 2020 GOG 8 Aliens Fireteam Elite August 24, 2021 FLT 9 Call of the Wild – The Angler August 31, 2022 FLT 10 Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous September 2, 2021 FLT

We recommend checking out Saints Row Reboot on the Epic Games Store instead of pirating the cracked version of the game.

Insights

During our research, we also discovered that Stray had been pirated more than Spider-Man Remastered (in total). It was likely because Stray was a new game, whereas Spider-Man had come out in 2019. Sims 4 also had a lot of torrent downloads this week, most likely due to the new ‘High School Years’ DLC.

We were also surprised to see the Mafia Trilogy Definitive Edition making it into the top charts of the most pirated game of the week. It was likely due to the new repack of the trilogy by Fitgirl. Fitgirl has previously repacked many cracked games like Forza Horizon 5, Stray, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Sifu, Cult Of The Lamb, and Elden Ring.