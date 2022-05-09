7 Best Couch “Co-op Games” For PS To Play In 2022

For those looking for the best co-op games to play on PS with their buddies, this list will feature all the current best and classic couch co-op games to play on PS in 2022.

While sometimes we love to play single-player open-world games or multiplayer shooter games; however, sometimes we love to play local co-op with friends, especially on those weekends. Meanwhile, as there are tons of games to play on PS in 2022, from some AAA titles to indie games, this list will introduce the best co-op games to play on PS in 2022.

Best ‘co-op games’ to play on PlayStation

We’re sure you’ll be able to guess the first few titles in this list of the best co-op games for PlayStation. Since the games are too good not to be included in this list; meanwhile, without further blabbering, let’s get started.

1. Fifa 22

Probably the greatest and one of the best co-op games for not just PS but any other platform, be it a PC or an Xbox, Fifa is a game best savored with the company of friends. Meanwhile, the game needs no introduction, even to the ones who haven’t played a Fifa game. Fifa 22 is the embodiment of how a football game should be made. Furthermore, Fifa 22 is the 29th installment in the series by EA, and the game is also available to play not just on PS but on multiple other platforms.

Compared with the previous Fifa games, Fifa 22 features an improved career mode and overall is the best game in the series yet. These things make Fifa the best couch co-op game for PS to play in 2022.

2. It Takes Two

Having bagged multiple awards the year it was released, including the game of the year, It Takes Two took on everyone’s hearts swiftly. It Takes Two is an action-adventure game that requires two players to play the game; meanwhile, players can choose an online multiplayer or local co-op. Interestingly, It Takes Two also bagged the best multiplayer game at the game awards 2021, and that tells you how good a multiplayer game it is. Furthermore, It Takes Two is also one of the best co-op games for PS players.

The game’s plot features a couple on the verge of divorce when the two transform into play dolls, thanks to their daughter. The two must go through obstacles together to get into their real bodies, which also repairs their broken relationship with a newfound perspective.

3. Don’t Starve Together

Don’t Starve Together is the sequel and multiplayer expansion to the survival game Don’t Starve. The game requires efforts from both players to farm, build, fight and survive the harsh and unforgiving environment of the game, which makes Don’t Starve Together one of the best co-op games for PS.

Moreover, probably the best bit of Don’t Starve Together is the horror-Esque art and its unique aesthetic to it. The game is not a usual survival game you’ll play; however, it is undoubtedly one of the best co-op games you can play in 2022 on PS.

4. Mortal Kombat 11

If you need an introduction to Mortal Kombat, you’ve indeed been living under a rock. Mortal Kombat 11 is the latest in the long-running Mortal Kombat installment and provides some of the best fighting experiences compared to other games in the category. At the same time, Mortal Kombat 11 is best when played with friends as a local co-op game, in this case, on PS.

In addition to multiplayer, Mortal Kombat 11 also offers a story mode. As for being one of the best local co-op games to play on PS, Mortal Kombat 11 includes almost all the characters and the multiple maps where players get to show their brutality.

5. Rocket League

If you’re looking for a subtle yet fun experience, Rocket League is the perfect game. The rules of the Rocket League are pretty straightforward; you play football with RC cars. While the game was released way back in 2015, it remains one of the most popular games and is available on various platforms.

While we’re here to talk about the best co-op games on PS, Rocket League is also free to play on the PlayStation. Furthermore, Rocket league is not your simple football with RC cars; it’s much more. While the game is easy to understand, it’s hard to master, given the physics of the Rocket League.

6. Team Sonic Racing

Team Sonic Racing is the only cart racing game on this list. Meanwhile, the game features single-player and multiplayer races in Sonic-The Hedgehog-themed kart racing game. Apart from the multiple characters and the vehicles, players can choose the maps to race on from various locations featured in the Sonic world.

Meanwhile, Team Sonic Racing also offers a split-screen co-op mode; it has elements that make a great couch co-op game, especially for those Friday game nights with your buddies.

7. Overcooked 2

Overcooked 2 is one of those co-op games bound to test your friendship; the game can be frustrating, as running a restaurant is, be it in a game or the real world. Meanwhile, Overcooked 2 delivers everything that you expect from the best co-op games out there.

Players must work together to deliver as the orders start rolling in and have to remain on top of every order. Furthermore, in Overcooked 2, communication is critical; you do not want to waste seconds arguing over who was supposed to complete the task. The fact that Overcooked 2 keeps players on their toes makes it one of the best co-op games for PS to play in 2022.

And with that, we come to the end of the list of the best co-op games to play on PS in 2022. Meanwhile, you should check out our list of the best co-op games for PC. Lastly, do not forget to tell us your favorite co-op game.