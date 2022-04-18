“Russian Doll” Season 2 Release Date & Time, Plot, Cast & More

Netflix’s award-winning ‘Russian Doll’ is back with another season, and for fans looking for its release date and time, along with what season 2 will bring, you’re in the right place. In this article, we’ll share information about the upcoming season’s release date, cast, plot, and much more. Make sure to read the full article to avoid missing any details.

The upcoming season of Russian Doll stars Natasha Lyonne as Nadia Vulvokov in the lead. Natasha’s character is a New York City-based video game designer who is stuck in a time loop, repeatedly dying and living the same night, constantly trying to figure out whatever’s happening to her. While in the loop, she finds that another person is stuck in a similar situation. At the same time, season 1 of the show had some incredible twists and surprises along the way, with a comic element to the show. As for Season 2, let’s dive into the details.

‘Russian Doll’ Season 2 release schedule

Before moving on to the release date and time section for the upcoming season of Russian Doll, make sure to watch the trailer if you haven’t.

Now take a look at the release date and time. ‘Russian Doll’s Season 2 will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, April 20th, 2022.

Coming to the show’s release timings, Season 2 will release precisely at 12 A.M. PDT. Meanwhile, for the timings around the world, make sure to take a look below.

Pacific Time: 12 AM PDT

12 AM PDT Central Time: 2 AM CST

2 AM CST Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

3 AM EST British Time: 8 PM BST

8 PM BST European Time: 9 PM CEST

9 PM CEST India Time: 12:30 PM IST

‘Russian Doll’ Season 2 cast and episode count

Now that we know the global release schedule for ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2 on Netflix let’s move on to who’s playing who in the upcoming season.

Natasha Lyonne as Nadia Vulvokov

as Nadia Vulvokov Charlie Barnett as Alan Zaveri

as Alan Zaveri Greta Lee as Maxine

as Maxine Rebecca Henderson as Lizzy

Along with the above names, a few additions to the ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2 cast, names as Annie Murphy, Sharlto Copley, and Carolyn Michelle Smith, will be seen in the upcoming season of Netflix’s comic sci-fi show Russian Doll.

Screengrab: Russian Doll Season 2

Where to watch ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2 online?

For those unaware, the Emmy award-winning show is only available to watch online on Netflix as of now.

What is the plot of ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2?

The upcoming season of ‘Russian Doll’ will let fans relive those 80s vibes as Nadia gets teleported back to 1982, which is the year of her birth. After she ends up in her birth year, and along the way, Nadia will undertake a journey to solve the case of a family mystery that also involves missing gold.

Furthermore, season 2 will take fans on a roller coaster ride jumping between New York and Budapest and stitching together clues to form a better picture of her grandmother’s memories and her mother’s mental illness. Providing insights from the trailer, we’re hopeful season 2 will be better, if not better, than the previous season.

Well, that’s it for this article. If you wish to know what else you can watch on Netflix, follow our weekly guide on the shows and movies you can watch on Netflix.