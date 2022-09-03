7 Side Characters In Anime Who Are Impossible To Hate

Ohayo-gozaimasu! I’m sure all the anime fans out there are doing good and watching their favorite shows. For everyone, the definition of a great anime is different. At the same time, some prefer just amazing fight sequences (no shot at Dragon Ball Z fans, I’m one of them). On the other hand, some want an anime with great animations coupled with an equally good plot.

The best thing about Anime is the fact that there is plenty for everyone tailored to their needs. But the rule of thumb of a good anime is the ones that focuses on not only the main characters but side characters as well. There are a plethora of Anime with some pretty fantastic side characters.

Keeping that thought in mind, today I have prepared a list of 7 side characters in Anime that are showered with love from the community. The reason for it could be anything, from having good looks to simply stealing the show; I can go on and on. So without wasting anymore time, let’s get started.

Most beloved side characters in Anime

Note:- The characters are not ranked by any means; these are just the 7 names I believe fit best into this category.

All Might

Image credit: Studio Bones

Anime: My Hero Academia (Boku No Hiro Akademia)

Status: Alive

Kicking things off with the mentor and idol of Midoriya, All Might. For the longest time, All Might served as the symbol of peace in the Anime and protected humanity of many dangerous villains. However, due to his battle with All For One, the symbol of peace was no longer in his prime.

Despite being incredibly ill, All Might gave his best in several fights, surpassing high limits. His last fight as hero against All For One still gives goosebumps to fans to this date. That was the moment when All Might legendary status and became an even bigger fan-favorite.

Jiraiya

Image credit: Studio Pierrot

Anime: Naruto & Naruto: Shippuden

Status: Dead

If we are talking about any list of the most beloved side characters in Anime, there is no way Jiraiya’s name can be off the list. Jiraiya was not only a mentor to Naruto, but was also a father-like figure to him. If it weren’t for Naruto’s training with Jiraiya, he would have never been strong enough to one day becoming a hokage.

Being one of the three legendary Sannins, Jiraiya was one of the strongest characters during the early days of the Anime. Unfortunately, as strong as he was, he couldn’t match Pain’s strength. (Spoiler) Jiraiya’s death was one of the saddest moments in the history of Anime, and to this day, I personally miss him a lot.

Kakashi Hatake

Image credit: Studio Pierrot

Anime: Naruto & Naruto: Shippuden

Status: Alive

The Copy Ninja Kakashi Hatake is one of the strongest characters in the Anime. Despite not being an Uchiha, Kakashi possessed a sharingan and had immense control of it as well. Throughout the Anime, Kakashi was there for Naruto at every step.

In fact, Kakashi is regarded as the Sasuke who found hope and never gave up. The Sixth Hokage has one of the saddest backstories in Naruto. Yet, you will find him goofing around most of the time. But when he gets serious, it means trouble for opponents (Don’t believe me? Watch episode 12 of Naruto).

Roronoa Zoro

Image credit: Toei Animation

Anime: One Piece

Status: Alive

One Piece is one of the best Anime out there. A huge reason for its success is the fact that it has some of the best side characters in Anime. Among them, Roronoa Zoro, the first mate of Monkey D. Luffy stands arguably at the top.

Zoro has provided fans with everything throughout his appearances in Anime. From sensational fight scenes to speeches that are enough to make anyone cry. My personal favorite Zoro moment is when he decided to sacrifice himself for Luffy against Kuma. Zoro barely survived and became the favorite One Piece side character of many fans right there.

Kyojuro Rengoku

Image credit: Ufotable

Anime: Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba)

Status: Dead

Demon Slayer’s movie The Mugen Train was a masterpiece from start to end. Of course, it had amazing animation and some fantastic OST, but the presence of Kyojuro Rengoku simply skyrocketed its popularity among fans.

After a hard-fought battle against the Train Demon, Tanjiro and others finally got some rest. Right then, arrived the Upper Demon 3, Akaza. Rengoku gave his best against him in an emotional battle, where he was losing by each passing second.

(Spoiler) Right at the end, Rengoku launched his final attack but it wasn’t enough to defeat Akaza. Rengoku slowly died while Tanjiro and co. cried their eyes out. His sacrifice along with his nature, makes Rengoku a side character in Anime that is impossible to hate.

Levi Ackerman

Image credit: Wit Studio

Anime: Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin)

Status: Alive

Levi Ackerman is one of those characters who’s popularity rivals even that of Eren Yeager’s. In the Anime, Levi is considered the strongest soldier that humanity has. He has proved himself worthy of that title several times in Attack on Titan.

He is someone who is never afraid of titans and charges at them head on and, more often than not, comes put as the victor. However, apart from his fighting skills, he has a pretty heartbreaking backstory as well. That is a primary reason why he’s a side character in Anime that you can’t just hate.

Itachi Uchiha

Image credit: Studio Pierrot

Anime: Naruto & Naruto Shippuden

Status: Dead

Did you really think I’d forget about Itachi Uchiha when talking about the most beloved side characters in Anime? That’d be a grave crime, to be honest. But let me warn you, if you have just started watching Naruto, you’d probably hate him from the bottom of your heart.

However, just wait for his backstory. You will understand how much Itachi truly has suffered. And oh, I firmly believe he could have killed Sasuke whenever he wanted during their fight. I can go on and on about him, but that’d be robbing you off one of the best moments of watching Naruto.

Well, I think I have gone on and on for a long time. That’s it for this list from our end for now. What are your thoughts on it? Feel free to share your honest opinion in the comments section below. And let us know what other side characters in Anime are impossible to hate.