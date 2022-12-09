How Much Do Paramount Plus Plans Cost? Is It Worth Buying An Expensive One?

You will not believe me if I tell you that the Paramount Plus platform was founded in 2021. The surreal hype and intriguing titles of the streaming giant have successfully sky-rocketed its fame. Despite facing so many obstacles, the rising behemoth overcame them. Moreover, the giant believes in “Quantity over Quality.”

Following their motto, they have given us promising titles like Beavis and Butt-Head, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Texas 6, etc. However, the center of attraction lies in their cost-efficient subscription plans. The streaming giant provides two different plans for its customers. Now you might get confused about which one to choose.

So today we’ll be discussing the cost and other perks of both plans. Before getting started, check out our streaming guide on Paramount Plus’ comparison with other OTT giants. Keeping all that in mind, let’s discuss the two plans in the next section of this article.

Paramount Plus Plans

1. Essential Plan

In this era, where every streaming service provides its content with advertisements, Paramount has chosen the same path. So to compete with others, they are providing the ‘Essential Plan.’ The $4.99 per month plan will give access to tens of thousands of films and shows, NFL on CBS Champion leagues, etc. However, this will interrupt your entertainment by showing limited ads between your shows.

This is the most affordable plan available in the market and suits all customers, from students to adults. Speaking of students, the streaming giant offers a special student discount, which gives you a 15% discount on these services. With all that said, let’s shed some light on their second plan down below.

2. Premium Plan

Just like its name, this plan will allow you all the first-class features, including downloading movies and shows. To be precise, the $9.99 per month plan will give you access to fascinating titles that, too, without any ads in between. Moreover, you’ll also get 24/7 local and national news, live NFL matches, and, lastly, it allows you to download and watch the titles offline.

Now that we’ve discussed both plans let’s choose the best possible option for you. So without any further ado, let’s discuss it in the next section of this article.

Does an expensive plan really provide a better experience?

When it comes to spending money, we all want to invest our funds cost-efficiently. While Paramount’s premium plan offers you all the perks without the ads, it still does not remove ads from the live shows. Subsequently, this diminishes the purpose of an ad-free subscription. So if you’re someone who can bear some interruptions, then the essential plan is indeed made for you.

However, not all of us have the patience to watch the whole ad in between our favourite shows. Moreover, it also breaks our flow and interest, so the premium service is best for true drama lovers. After discussing so much about these services, let’s find a way to grab them for free.

Can you get Paramount Plus Plans for free?

Although you would normally require a paid Paramount+ membership to watch its intriguing titles for free, here are other workarounds. American viewers can try the following methods to watch the show for free.

1. Free 7-day trial

2. Free Trial availed from Amazon Prime

3. Free with T-Mobile and Sprint plans.

We hope you have a better idea about all the services provided by the new OTT giant. This concludes our streaming guide. Are you already using the platform? Share your experience in the comments section below.