From ‘Secret Invasion’ To ‘The Marvels’- Every Marvel Announcement Made At D23 Expo 2022

Marvel Studios unveiled a comprehensive plan for the Multiverse Saga spanning Phases 4, 5, and 6 at SDCC. And two new Avengers films will be released in 2025 as part of this. The new Marvel panel at the D23 Expo, on the other hand, chose to keep things more focused on 2023 and 2024.

It unveiled some new creatives, new talent, and a handful of interesting previews for upcoming Disney+ projects. As Marvel stated at the new D23 Expo panel, there would be no shortage of MCU content in the coming years. The event featured shows and movies ranging from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to Werewolf by Night, with each project receiving at least one new update and/or exclusive footage.

Though the D23 Expo panel also featured titles from Star Wars and 20th Century Fox, the excitement surrounding Marvel was high. That being said, here’s a rundown of every announcement and trailer revealed at Marvel Studios’ D23 event in 2022.

All Marvel announcements & trailers from D23 Expo 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Explore the concept art for Marvel Studios' Black Panther: #WakandaForever revealed at #D23Expo! Read more about the behind-the-scenes discussions and signings at the Marvel Studios booth: https://t.co/9cbNe9KvDQ



🎨 @MeinerdingArt pic.twitter.com/khugNq2c9y — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 11, 2022

Starting with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, exclusive footage for the next November feature was unveiled. It revealed that the nation Wakanda will be protecting its priceless vibranium from the rest of the world despite its weakened position. Similarly, the new clip also showed Tenoch Huerta’s Namor confronting Winston Duke’s M’Baku.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

#D23Expo dove into the Quantum Realm with a peek inside Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania: https://t.co/HpUgtq9iJM pic.twitter.com/LsJL016ZtQ — Ant-Man (@AntMan) September 11, 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also included exclusive footage from the 2023 film. It will involve a new adventure in the Quantum Realm. Not only does the clip feature Bill Murray’s character, who assumed Janet van Dyne was dead, but it also suggests that Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror will be attempting to recruit Scott Lang for a robbery in the Quantum Realm itself. It was also stated that the next Ant-Man film will be a direct sequel to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. It will be released in 2025.

Iron Heart

Ryan Coogler and Anthony Ramos joined Kevin Feige on stage to give fans at #D23Expo an early look at Marvel Studios’ Ironheart: https://t.co/XHWSrqZRli pic.twitter.com/LzRFSTmzXY September 11, 2022

A new logo for Marvel’s upcoming series Ironheart was revealed. It was reported that Black Panther director Ryan Coogler would serve as executive producer. With the series branching out from Ironheart‘s anticipated role in Wakanda Forever.

It will also star Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams. Exclusive footage for the series centered on her studies at MIT was also unveiled, as was the announcement that Anthony Ramos will play the mythical villain known as The Hood.

Secret Invasion

Marvel Studios also revealed the first trailer for Secret Invasion. The new series will star Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, and Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman in brand new MCU roles.

With Fury’s return to Earth, the former director of SHIELD will be caught up in a major alien plot involving the shapeshifting aliens known as Skrulls. Secret Invasion will premiere in early 2023.

Werewolf by Night

Marvel fans received their first glimpse at Werewolf by Night. It will be the first Marvel Studios Special Presentation coming to Disney+ on October 7th. Thanks to the release of a brand-new trailer.

The series will feature Gael Garcia Bernal as Jack Russel’s Werewolf by Night, and Laura Donnelly as the monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone. Werewolf by Night, directed by Michael Giacchino, will be a really unique MCU production as a black-and-white throwback horror thriller.

Loki Season 2

D23 also highlighted the Loki season 2 cast. It also introduced MCU’s newbie Ke Huy Quan, who will portray a TVA agent. Kang the Conqueror will also have a big involvement in the series following the season 1 finale episode, in which Kang’s control of the TVA was exposed.

With exclusive footage from Loki season 2 showing the God of Mischief being sent across numerous branch universes, the series may prove to be more multiversal lunacy than Doctor Strange 2. Loki Season 2 will be released in the summer of 2023.

Armor Wars

Along with a new logo, War Machine actor Don Cheadle confirmed that Armor Wars is still taking place in the MCU. Cheadle also confirmed that Armor Wars would take place immediately following the events of the Secret Invasion. Armor Wars will begin filming in 2023.

Echo

#D23Expo got a special look at Marvel Studios’ Echo. Read more about the presentation: https://t.co/aSjniDDLBS pic.twitter.com/60W8SzReCm — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 11, 2022

Exclusive footage from Marvel’s Echo was also released at D23, revealing the return of Vincent D’onofrio’s Kingpin. While Maya Lopez shot him in the head at the end of Hawkeye, Wilson Fisk appears to be alive and well. Echo, which recently concluded filming, is scheduled to be released in the summer of 2023.

Fantastic Four

Unfortunately, not much was disclosed about Fantastic Four 2025. While many expected the cast to be disclosed, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige could only confirm that WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman will helm the picture. Hopefully, the cast for Marvel’s First Family will be unveiled shortly.

Captain America: New World Order

#D23Expo got to hear from the cast of Marvel Studios’ Captain America: New World Order: https://t.co/EKLqh0GAb9 pic.twitter.com/6j26T8F1gW — Captain America (@CaptainAmerica) September 11, 2022

Along with a new logo for Captain America: New World Order, starring Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, it was confirmed that Tim Blake Nelson will return to the MCU as The Leader, as first teased in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

Carl Lumbly will also reprise his role as Isiah Bradley, the first black Super-Soldier introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, alongside Danny Ramierez’s Joaquin Torres, who will take over as the MCU’s new Falcon. The upcoming Captain America film will also feature the Israeli mutant super-spy Sabra.

Daredevil: Born Again

Production doesn’t kick off until next year for Marvel Studios’ Daredevil: Born Again, but #D23Expo got to hear from the stars themselves. Welcome back to Hell’s Kitchen: https://t.co/D8dWeGP1ms pic.twitter.com/nCtlekTe9a — Daredevil (@Daredevil) September 11, 2022

D’onofrio and Daredevil actor Charlie Cox took the stage at D23 with a new logo for Daredevil: Born Again. Both expressed enthusiasm for the impending 18-episode series. Cox’s Matt Murdock, who made his formal MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home, is set to appear in a forthcoming episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, in which Daredevil and She-Hulk will team up to confront a gang of thugs.

Marvel’s Thunderbolts

The identities of the Thunderbolts have been unveiled! Read more about the Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts presentation at #D23Expo: https://t.co/IaKG0guQsL pic.twitter.com/Owi4WJRzoB — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 11, 2022

Marvel Studios also revealed the cast and all seven members of Marvel’s Thunderbolts, which will be released in 2024. Former bad guys like Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, Taskmaster, and Ghost will presumably be recruited by Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who will be played by Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier/White Wolf. The first season of Thunderbolts will start filming in 2023.

The Marvels

Last but not least, a rare video from The Marvels, the Captain Marvel sequel in which Carol Danvers’ Captain Marvel joins forces with Kamala Khan’s Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau’s Spectrum, was presented at D23 Expo.

For whatever reason, the new footage reveals that all three MCU heroes will begin shifting places whenever they utilize their powers (as seen in Ms. Marvel’s post-credits scene). The new footage also includes Nick Fury. Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels is set to release in theatres in July 2023.

