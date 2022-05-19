“The Valet” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Making a remake is a tough task that not everyone is equipped to do. However, Richard Wong has decided to give it a shot with The Valet. The 2022 film will be a remake of a 2006 French film by the same name. The wait for the flick is almost over, as it is all set to be released this week.

To be precise, the film will be available online from May 20, 2022. Regarding its release time, it follows the standard release schedule of 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET). There is no word about the movie’s runtime yet, but it should be less than 2 hours.

That being said, why don't we talk about where to watch the flick online?

Where to watch ‘The Valet’ online?

Image credit: Hulu

The remake of the French film is all set to be released online under the banner of Hulu. Over the last few years, Hulu has grown its library and has added a lot of titles from different genres.

Another reason for its success is providing a free trial to new users in an era where most streaming platforms have pulled out of that offer.

What to expect from ‘The Valet’?

The movie’s name is pretty self-explanatory as it will be focusing on a parking valet. How? Well, here’s the official plot synopsis of the 2022 romcom movie:

“A movie star enlists a parking valet at a Beverly Hills restaurant to pose as her lover to cover for her relationship with a married man.”

Does the plot of the movie seem exciting to you? Are you planning to watch it this weekend? Let us know your views in the comments section below.