“One Piece Film: Red” Reveals New Character In Key Visual

“One Piece Film: Red” is an upcoming anime film based on the popular Shounen anime “One Piece.” The franchise has had 14 other films as separate non-canon adventures, but this new film might be blurring the line between the canon anime and the non-canon films.

Now Toei has been very shush about the details of this film. We had a vague teaser, but now they have released a new key visual that even shows off a brand new character. You can check out what they look like down below.

One Piece Film: Red Key Visual

The new character takes front and center in this key visual, along with the title and the iconic straw hat at the ground. Although we don’t know her name, she certainly has an exciting design with having two colours on each side. Also, the quote in Japanese, which is probably said by her, says, “Hey Luffy, quit being a pirate.”

What can I expect from One Piece Film: Red?

For now, we don’t know what the film is about. But this is the fifteenth film in the franchise, so we have an idea of what the plot entails. If we go by the previous ones, the straw hat crew will be involved in a grand new spectacular adventure completely separate from the original storyline.

But this custom seems to be slowly breaking. Even in the last film, “One Piece: Stampede,” the main villain is a crew member from the pirate king Roger’s crew. And considering the fact the new film continues to tease us that Shanks might be a part of the plot, this one is something fans have to keep an eye out for.

The film will be released in Japanese theatres on August 6, 2022. Although there is no release date for a Global release, for now, we’re sure it will happen later down the line.

That’s all we have for today. What do you think about this new character? Do you think she’s related to Shanks? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.