Can Paramount+ Subscription Plans Be Compared To Other OTT Giants? Is It Good Enough?

Since the beginning of Covid-19, the consumption of online streaming has increased exponentially. With the rise of streaming platforms, gut-wrenching competition in the market is only getting worse. Moreover, the rise of new streaming services is making things more interesting. One such goliath is Paramount+. The American streaming service is owned by Paramount Global and is currently the biggest threat to the top rulers of the market.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

With its wide range of content and attractive plans, it seems like a compatible option for us. Moreover, intriguing titles like Yellowstone, Tulsa King, etc., make it irresistible. However, is it the best choice in front of Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Hulu? Well, the main concern that arises in front of us before buying any of its subscriptions is its cost-effectiveness.

So, if you’re someone stuck between Paramount+ and other OTT giants, then you’re at the right place. Today we’ll compare their subscription plans and find the most affordable ones. So without any further ado, let’s get started down below.

Subscription Plans

Before getting started with the comparison, let’s have a look at their subscription one by one.

Paramount+ Subscription Plans

Image Credit: ViacomCBS

Paramount+ is currently serving two plans. A cheaper plan at $4.99/month but at the cost of bearing ads in it. On the other hand, the second plan costs $9.99/month, providing an ad-free experience to users.

Moreover, if you choose any of the above-mentioned plans annually, you’ll be entitled to a 15% discount on these services. Lastly, they also provide a special Paramount Plus student discount for young minds. So if you’re a student, then it’s your best deal. Keeping all that in mind, let’s move on to Netflix in the next section of this article.

Netflix Subscription plans

Subscription Plan Cost/month Streaming

Quality Access to content Basic With Ads $6.99 720p Netflix exclusive content

with some restrictions Basic $9.99 720p All the titles available

on the platform Standard $15.49 High Definition All the titles available

on the platform Premium $19.99 High Definition and

4K Ultra HD All the titles available

on the platform

Netflix provides four different plans for its users. Beginning with their recently launched, Basic with ads plan, which comes at $6.99/month. Unfortunately, this plan is only available in a few regions. Moreover, this is the first time in history that Netflix is offering an ad-based scheme.

The second plan, ‘Basic,’ costs $9.99/month and provides an ad-free service. However, it supports one device at a time. Furthermore, the third and fourth plan costs $15.49/per month and $19.99/per month, respectively. The last two plans allow more than one screen to run simultaneously. With all that said, let’s move on to the streaming platform from the top-running e-commerce industry. Yes, you guess that right, Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime Video Subscription Plans

Image Credit: Amazon Prime

The Prime Video membership is currently available at $8.99 per month. Moreover, they also offer special deals for students, which brings down the price to $7.49 per month. In addition to their streaming platform, Amazon Prime membership allows you to access several perks like unlimited music, free deliveries, special discounts, and many others.

After analyzing the three behemoths, let’s move on to Hulu. The streaming service is gaining fame as a champion in the market. So without any further ado, let’s have a look at its plans down below.

Hulu Subscription Plans

Image Credit: Hulu

The Hulu streaming service is currently serving two plans. The first scheme allows users to access its content with ads at $7.99/month (or $79.99/year). Furthermore, the second plan is available at $14.99/month. You can access their streaming library without getting interrupted by ads.

Now that we have briefly observed all the attractive plans let’s sum it up in a nutshell and come up with the best possible pocket-friendly OTT platform.

Our Final Verdict

Streaming services are a necessity in today’s era, and the entire industry has been booming in the last few years. As we can see from the above discussion that not all of them are pocket friendly. Today we’ve considered the best platforms which provide both ad-based and non-ad-based plans. So if we believe the ad-based plans of all the four giants, then Paramount+ is clearly winning the race with their $4.99/month plan.

On the other hand, there’s almost a tie between Paramount+ and Amazon Prime in their ad-free subscriptions. We hope you have a better idea about the most pocket-friendly streaming service. That’s all we have for this guide. If you want a guide on signing up at Paramount+, head over to this page.