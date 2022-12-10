Want A New Job In 2023? Start Your Search Now

New year, new job? Will 2023 be the year that you finally take the plunge and decide to try something new? Perhaps you’re ready to have more responsibility, trying to escape a toxic work environment, or you just want more money. Whatever your motives are, if you want to change roles in 2023, you need to get the ball rolling now.

Successful job searches don’t happen overnight. It can take months of careful preparation to land your dream role. So, even if you’re not ready to move roles straight away, there are certain things that you can do this winter to make sure that you’re ready when the right opportunity comes along.

Plus, by starting now, you’ll be miles ahead of all the other applicants who are waiting until January. Here’s what you need to do to get started.

Be aware of layoffs

Layoffs were a big part of the tech scene in 2022, with companies such as Twitter, Meta, Amazon, and Salesforce all announcing redundancies. But it’s not all bad news. Industry experts predict that most employers cannot afford to pay off staff. However, do be aware that there might be fewer new roles on the horizon in the short to medium term.

Instead of seeing this as a challenge, view it as an opportunity. Key roles that are expected to grow, even in a recession, include cybersecurity, data science, and machine learning. Be open to upskilling in 2023, and you can future-proof your career.

Start looking at job sites.

The quickest and easiest way to find roles is through a trusted jobs website like the Fossbytes Job Board. This type of hiring platform hosts open roles from thousands of top companies. You can even refine your searches by location and specific keywords.

If you find a company you are interested in, you can set up alerts, so you’re notified as soon as they hire. You can even apply from your mobile phone, so if you’re spending your holidays on the beach, skiing, or with your family, you’ll be able to apply on the go.

Make the most of holiday networking.

Holidays are the perfect time of year to network with people in your sector. Attend your office parties, meet up with old colleagues and alumni, or reach out to people you admire online. People are in a much more festive and giving mood around this time of year, so you might be surprised by how many positive responses you get.

When you’re at an event, make a point to talk to three new people – it’s an essential networking tip, but if you’re looking for a job around this time of the year, then you’d be wise to take advantage of the opportunity. One of the best ways to find a job is not through responding to a job advertisement but by having an insider at a company recommend you for the role.

Use downtime wisely.

Do you know those quiet (sometimes boring) days between Christmas and New Year? Use them to your advantage. Instead of watching yet another sitcom rerun or sleeping until noon, why not set aside a few hours to update your resume or cover letter? Get rid of anything over ten years old, and make sure it’s formatted clearly. You might also want to include some important keywords. Having these documents up-to-date can save you a whole lot of time in the new year.

If you don’t already have an online portfolio of your work, now would be a great time to set one up using a website builder such as Wix or WordPress. It doesn’t matter if you don’t work in a creative field; everyone should have a digital record of their achievements.

Now that you know how to prepare, let’s look at some open roles.

Senior Database Engineer, Ripple, San Francisco

Ripple is a fintech company that is making waves (pun intended). Through blockchain technology, Ripple enables global financial institutions, businesses, governments, and developers to move, manage, and tokenize value. The team needs a Senior Database Engineer who can design, implement, and maintain complex relational database systems and collaborate with multiple functional teams. The new hire will get a competitive salary, bonuses and equity, catered lunches, industry-leading parental leave policies, and generous wellness reimbursement. You can explore the full job requirements here.

Head of Data Science, Duolingo, New York

Do you have a PhD in a quantitative field, five or more years of experience leading teams, and a strong ability to advance how data science informs product strategy? If so, this fantastic opportunity at Duolingo could be the dream role for you. The Head of Data Science role is based in New York and comes with lots of interesting benefits, such as company wide hackathons, ample paid time off, and frequent company-wide dinners and social celebrations. Of course, there’s plenty of language opportunities too. Find out lots more here.

Full-stack Software Engineer, OpenSea, Remote

Remote roles are going to continue to be popular well into 2023, which is excellent news if you like working from the comfort of your own home. This Full-stack Engineering role at OpenSea is a great example. The company promises a collaborative working environment, a strong culture of authenticity, and an inside view into the evolving blockchain industry. However, to apply, you’ll need to have at least two years of experience, be a fast learner, and be self-disciplined. You can find out more about the role at OpenSea here.

Accelerate your 2023 job search now on the Fossbytes Job Board

By Pippa Hardy

You might also want to check articles on the 7 Best Video Interview Tips & How To Negotiate The Pay Rise You Want? You may also visit this page for such partner content on our website.