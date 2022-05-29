When ViacomCBS rebranded to Paramount Plus in order to focus on streaming, many were skeptical of this announcement. After all, the brand had already tried its luck back in 2014 with CBS All Access but failed miserably.

However this time around, ViacomCBS did an exceptional job of making fans love its streaming service. As a result, after just being in the market for over a year, a lot of entertainment fans have subscribed to Paramount Plus. But there are still a lot who are yet to do the same.

If you are someone who has made up their mind to subscribe to the streaming service but doesn’t know how then you have come to the right place. In this guide, we will shed some light on how to sign up for Paramount Plus easily and how to get a discount on your Paramount Plus subscription. So without any delays, let’s get started.

How to get Paramount Plus in the U.S.?

Image credit: ViacomCBS

As of now, the streaming platform is only available in the United States. In order to sign up for it, all you have to do is visit the official Paramount Plus website. Just select the plan of your liking and that’s it, you are all done!

How much does Paramount Plus cost?

Image credit: ViacomCBS

The streaming service is currently serving just two plans. A $4.99/month plan that offers the content to users at a low price, but at the cost of watching ads. The second plan costs $9.99/month, which of course provides an ad-free experience to users.

If you choose either of the plans on an annual basis, you will get an additional 15% discount on the annual price. Lastly, in case you are a student then you can take advantage of the Paramount Plus student discount. The offer is pretty amazing for students who are searching for a great streaming service at less price.

Can I use Paramount Plus for free?

Well, yes and no. If you are a new user and have just learned how to sign up for Paramount Plus, then there is a reward waiting for you. The service provides a 7-day free trial to new users and they can test the service during that free trial.

Evidently, once your free trial expires, you can either cancel the subscription or pick a plan of your choice by paying the subscription fee.

That’s it for this article. We hope now you know how to sign up for Paramount Plus. But if you still have any doubts feel free to share your doubts in the comments section below.