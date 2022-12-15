Henry Cavill Officially Out As Superman, James Gunn Confirms

With all of the upheaval and uncertainty in the DC Universe, including the uncertain fates of Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and the entire Justice League, fans will surely appreciate the certainty that the Man of Steel. Henry Cavill made a surprise appearance in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. This confirmed his presence in the DC shared universe for the first time in years. This was further supported by Henry Cavill’s Instagram post that he will be returning as the DC Universe’s Superman, revealing the news that Man of Steel 2 was in the works.

James Gunn confirms Henry Cavill will no longer be the DCU’s Superman

When James Gunn and Peter Safran were made co-CEOs of DC Studios, the situation of Henry Cavill’s future as Superman changed. And now, it has been confirmed by both the actor and the co-CEO that Henry Cavill will no longer be the DCU’s Superman. According to Gunn’s social media, the DC Universe will refocus on a younger Superman and recast the character.

In the Twitter thread, Gunn stated that he is scripting the upcoming Superman film. He provided no other specifics about the plot, story, or other characters who will appear alongside Kal-El (Clark Kent). He also acknowledged that they do not currently have a director assigned to the film. Henry Cavill also announced the news on Instagram. Check out Gunn’s post below:

Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

Because the film will focus on a younger version of Superman, there are various possibilities. Like the film The Batman, which concentrated on Bruce Wayne’s early days as the Caped Crusader, the film might possibly center on Kal El’s early days as the symbol of justice and hope. and the Super Bowl. Whatever direction the film takes, it will be interesting to witness this new big-screen take on the renowned DC character.

