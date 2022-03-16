“James” Release Date: Will It Be On Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar Or Amazon Prime Video?

“James” is an upcoming Indian Kannada-language action thriller film starring Puneeth Rajkumar as Santhosh “James” Kumar. The film, written and directed by Chethan Kumar, is about Santosh, who works as a security agency manager. He finds himself in a world of dark markets where he deals with a deadly crime syndicate.

Now, this might sound like your average action thriller, which is a dime dozen at this point. But what makes this special is that this is the final film of the beloved actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The actor, unfortunately, passed away on October 29, 2021, and the film is like a final tribute to the now-deceased artist.

As such, the film is now set to be released on a staggering 4000 screens around the world. And, of course, this means it will be dubbed in various languages. Speaking of which, the release date of the film is March 17, 2022. But with such a massive release, is there any hope for an OTT release? You’ll find the answer to that down below.

Will ‘James’ be released on Netflix?

Image Credit: Kishore Productions

Netflix is a titan of the streaming service industry with an unbeatable content library. However, its seemingly infinite library will not see the release of this flick.

Will ‘James’ be released on Disney+ Hotstar?

Disney+ Hotstar is a rather new OTT service with some solid exclusive content. We’ve also seen a few regional releases on it as well. But the platform does feel like a likely contender. Sadly, this OTT platform will not be hosting a new action thriller film either.

Will ‘James’ be on Amazon Prime Video?

We’re sorry to report that Prime Video has not bagged the streaming rights of the film. So as things stand, there is no info on where the film is heading for a streaming release or even when it will be heading for an OTT release.

But we’d like to add that Prime Video is the most likely suspect for this flick’s streaming release. Since it sees constant regional film releases like “Jai Bhim” and “Radhe Shyam.” But for now, that’s mere speculation, and we will have to wait and see who bags the streaming rights of this very important film.

That’s all we have for today. Will you be going to the theaters for this movie? Or are you going to wait for it to come to OTT platforms? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.