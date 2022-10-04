2023 Is Going To Be A Great Year For Anime Fans

For anime fans worldwide, the year 2023 will be a wonderful one, with amazing anime lined up. While many anime fans are awaiting their favourite anime shows & movies scheduled to release in 2023, there are many other shows speculated for a 2023 release.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Keeping that in mind, here we are with a list of the most awaited anime shows and anime series coming in 2023. In addition to new anime, the list will also consider any upcoming seasons of popular anime. Furthermore, we’d like to keep the introduction short for this article and jump straight to the list of anime releasing in 2023.

10 Anime we can’t wait to see in 2023

1. Attack on Titan Final Season (Part 3)

Counted among the most famous anime of all time, Attack on Titan has been a massive hit since its inception. Based on the manga of the same name, the series was created by Hajime Isayama. Attack on Titan is set in a fictional world where humans and titans coexist.

The anime is created by Mappa and is coming for its season 4’s 3rd part sometime in 2023. While there is no clear date announced by the production house, it’s safe to assume that the anime will air sometime between April to May.

Release date: TBA

2. Vinland Saga Season 2

If everything about Vikings intrigues you, then you shouldn’t miss out on Vinland Saga. The anime is based on the manga series of the same name created by Makoto Yukimura. While the anime was initially produced by Wit studio, from episode 25, Mappa took over the production.

Meanwhile, the first season of Vinland Saga is also among the best and most critically acclaimed anime of recent years. With Mappa at the helm, we sure can hope that Season 2 of Vinland Saga will be an even better watch. Furthermore, while the precise release date of Vinland Saga Season 2 is not yet revealed, we know that the anime is coming in January 2023.

Release date: January 2023

3. Solo leveling

Solo leveling is finally getting the much-deserved anime adaptation. Announced at the Anime Expo 2022, the insanely popular South Korean web novel by Chugong will be finally making its way to production in 2023.

For those unaware, Solo Leveling is set in a fictional world where Hunters have magical abilities. Meanwhile, the series focuses on one hunter who initially is the weakest of all. However, after coming in contact with a mysterious force, the hunter acquires the ability to quickly level up, transcending those who once saw him as the weakest link. As for the release date of Solo Leveling anime, we do know that the anime is scheduled for a 2023 release date; however, there is no precise release date as of now.

Release date: TBA

4. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

One of the most popular animes of recent years, Jujutsu Kaisen, made its way into the anime world with a bang in 2022. Animated by Mappa, Jujutsu Kaisen is an anime adaptation of the Japanese manga of the same name by Gege Akutami.

In line with other popular anime, Jujutsu Kaisen is also set in a fantasy world where all living things emit energy, which is called Cursed Energy. Furthermore, Jujutsu Kaisen very smartly creates Curses (monsters) based on cursed energy. To put it simply, curses are formed when normal people can’t control their cursed energy, which continuously leaves their bodies and form these curses. Meanwhile, to keep the world in check and maintain the flow of cursed energy, the Jujutsu sorcerers eliminate these curses.

Meanwhile, the story of Jujutsu Kaisen revolves around Yuji Itadori, a high school student. Who swallows a finger talisman of a powerful cursed spirit Sukuna and becomes its host while trying to save his friends. What follows is a hilarious story and some intense fighting. Meanwhile, in the upcoming season of JJK, the anime will be covering the Shibuya Incident arc.

Release Date: TBA

5. Ultraman Final Season

After a wait of almost 3 years, fans of the Ultraman anime finally got another season of it. Meanwhile, as soon as the second season dropped on Netflix, the creators revealed an interesting piece of information.

With the coming of Ultraman Season 2 on Netflix, the creators have announced that the anime will be coming next year for its third and final season. The creators announced the news via a teaser trailer for the upcoming season of the CG anime.

Furthermore, considering the insane popularity of Ultraman, which has been popular for decades, it is now getting the much-deserved season 3. However, the official cast of Ultraman, including the release date, has not been shared yet.

Release Date: TBA

6. Black Clover Movie

The very first season of Black Clover anime came out way back in 2017, with the series coming to an end with two more seasons in 2021. Meanwhile, fans of the anime have not had enough of Black Clover, and catering to the fans, the creators are bringing back Black Clover in form of a movie.

While rumors of the Black Clover returning were in the air, the rumors became reality when it was revealed that the Black Clover movie will be coming sometime in 2023. The precise release date still hasn’t been revealed for the movie, but it’s expected that the Black Clover movie will release sometime in March or April 2023, corresponding with its 8-year anniversary.

Release Date: TBA

7. Dr. Stone Season 3

Another popular anime coming in 2023 is Dr. Strange. Dr. Strange will be coming back for season 3 during the spring 2023 anime season. Meanwhile, if you haven’t watched up with Dr. Stone, you can watch season 1 and season 2 of the anime on Crunchyroll.

Furthermore, you shouldn’t wait for a Dr. Stone movie anytime soon. Mostly because of the Dr. Stone manga arc’s progression. Titled Dr. Stone: New World, the season will reintroduce Senku and his adventures as the genius teenager struggles to revive the rest of humanity and restore civilization.

Release Date: April 2023

8. Classroom of the Elite Season 3

Classroom of the Elite season 3 has been confirmed for a 2023 release. While nothing about the plot of Classroom of the Elite Season 3 has been revealed so far, the show will be picking up from where it left things.

Furthermore, the upcoming chapter will be taking in the 8th volume as its source. This points to the plot revolving around the third semester at the Tokyo Metropolitan High School for Advanced Education. Meanwhile, the precise release date has not been revealed so far, but we can expect season 3 to come around July 2023.

Release Date: TBA

9. Tokyo Revengers Christmas Showdown Arc

First teased in December 2021, the Christmas Showdown Arc of Tokyo Revengers is due to release in January 2023. Furthermore, the anime will be replacing Tatsuhisa Suzuki as the voice of Ken “Draken” Ryūgūji. While season 1 premiered in April 2021 with 24 violence-filled episodes, the information about the number of episodes for the upcoming arc is not yet revealed.

Meanwhile, with only 3 months for Tokyo Revenger’s Seiya Kessen arc to arrive, fans have ample time to rewatch the previous arc. As for the precise release date, we’ll make sure to keep our readers posted.

Release Date: January 2023

10. Nier Automata

Coming in January 2023, Nier Automata is based on the hit game of the same name by Square Enix. The news about this anime is the latest one on the list, with the most recent trailer being released at the 2022 Aniplex Online Fest.

Furthermore, the announcement came with the key visuals for two fan-favorite characters, 2B and 9S. While every Nier Automata fan is surely excited about the anime releasing in 2023, not much about the anime is known as of now. We’re not sure which characters will appear and how the story of the 2023 anime will be different from that of the game, if at all.

Release Date: January 2023