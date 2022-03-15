SRK+: Shah Rukh Khan Has Announced His Own OTT Platform

The competition in the OTT platform market is a fierce one. Even the titans of the old days like Netflix and Hulu are now facing new platforms like Disney+ and Paramount+ in a tense market. SRK+ is another new one entering this landscape owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

That’s right; King Khan is launching his own OTT platform. There’s not a lot of info apart from the announcement. However, we’ll make sure to give you all the available details as of now. So without further ado, let’s get right to it.

SRK+ announcement by Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter

Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein. pic.twitter.com/VpNmkGUUzM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 15, 2022

The 56-year-old actor took to his own Twitter account to announce his new OTT platform. The post features a pic of Sharukh with a thumbs up alongside the logo of the new platform. And of course, we have to mention the caption “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein.”

We’re seeing quite a few interesting and new streaming platforms popping up these days. Another one to look out for is NBC-owned Peacock TV. You can get streaming plans, pricing, and everything else related to it right here in the short explainer on Peacock TV.

What is SRK+?

Astute fans might remember the Disney+ Hotstar ad, which was also retweeted by Salman Khan. Although the ad is about Disney+ Hotstar and not the new platform, the way Shah Rukh talked about having his streaming show and the mysterious #SiwaySRK pinned by Salman Khan had fans talking.

So maybe the fans were right, and Shah Rukh Khan did have an OTT-related plan in mind. The star co-owns visual effects, production, and distribution company Red Chillies Entertainment. At the same time, the other co-owner is his wife, Gauri Khan. The company also owns the IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders and Trinbago Knight Riders of the Caribbean Premier League.

His upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ will also be released on January 25, 2023. The platform can host the latest movies by Shah Rukh Khan, the Red Chillies company, and even cricket. While we don’t know for sure yet, we could be witnessing the birth of a new titan in the OTT platform market.

That’s all we have for today. What do you think the new OTT platform of Shah Rukh Khan will be like? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.