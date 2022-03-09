“Radhe Shyam” Release Date: Will It Be On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Or Disney+ Hotstar?

Baahubali fame actor Prabhas’ new film Radhe Shyam has been the talk of the town recently. The movie was initially planned to be released last year, but it was postponed due to COVID-19. The movie’s new release date was finalized to be in January 2022, but unfortunately, it was postponed again.

Well, the Prabhas starrer finally has a confirmed release date. As of now, it is all set to be released on Friday, March 11, 2022. You will be able to watch it in the nearest theaters on the said release date. However, we are sure many of you might be wondering where to watch it online?

More importantly, will Radhe Shyam even be released on OTT platforms? Find out in this article. So without any further delays, let’s get started.

Will ‘Radhe Shyam’ be on Netflix?

Image credit: UV Creations

Netflix gained several big names on its platform after a theatrical release. However, the new Prabhas movie will not become an addition to that list.

Will ‘Radhe Shyam’ be on Disney+ Hotstar?

No, the romantic film will not make its way to Disney+ Hotstar. But that doesn’t mean you don’t have anything to watch on the OTT service. You can still try out Ajay Devgn’s web series “Rudra” on the same platform.

Will ‘Radhe Shyam’ be on Amazon Prime Video?

Prime Video remains the top dog in terms of bagging rights of Bollywood and regional movies. That remains the case for Radhe Shyam, as per a report by the JanBharat Times. As of now, there hasn’t been a confirmed release date for the same. Considering the previous patterns, you can expect it on OTT platforms post 45-60 days of the initial release.

This concludes with our guide on the movie. Are you planning to watch it in theaters or wait for its OTT release? Feel free to let us know your views in the comments section below.