“Guilty Minds” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

“Guilty Minds” is a new legal drama created by Shefali Bhushan, the director of the series. It stars both Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitr as two hard-hitting lawyers with very different motivations. With such a premise, capable director, and cast, the series is looking very promising.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Let’s go over it when it comes out. The show is slated for release on April 22, 2022. Moreover, the show will have 10 episodes, all of them available to watch on the day of release. So if you’re looking to binge something there, you have it.

But to binge it, you should probably know where to stream it online. Thus in this guide, we will discuss where to watch this show. So without further ado, let’s begin the guide.

Where to watch ‘Guilty Minds’ online?

Image Credit: Amazon

The show is an original production by Amazon and will be heading exclusively for their streaming service Amazon Prime Video. What’s special about this is that this is the first legal drama originally produced by the streaming service. So check it out by heading over to this page.

While you wait for this new legal drama, try passing the time with another stellar series. The one we’re talking about is the Arjun Rampal starrer “London Files.” The short six-episode series just released on Voot Select is getting great reviews, so check it out.

What is ‘Guilty Minds’ about?

The show stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitr as two young, ambitious lawyers who have known each other since their college days. One is the epitome of virtue and righteousness; the other is part of a big law firm and does not have the same respect for morality.

The plot pits the two against each other and shows us that while both are different, they still are both different shades of gray at the core. Moreover, the series will also focus on their personal lives and the complex relationship the two share. If all that sounds like your cup of tea, don’t miss out on this series.

That’s all we have for today. Will you be watching this new legal drama? Do you think it will be any good? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.