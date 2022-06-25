What’s Coming To Netflix Fifth Week In June 2022: June 27 – July 3?

Netflix in June 2022 has been nothing short of spectacular. Last week saw the massive release of “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area” and “The Umbrella Academy” Season 3, among many other exciting new releases. But if the previous weeks wowed you, then the fifth week of Netflix in June 2022 will blow you away.
Let’s go over the new content coming to Netflix in the fifth week of June 2022. This list will cover all the new movies and series coming to the platform from June 27, 2022, to July 3, 2022. But before that, let’s first check out some week’s highlights.
BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Thursday)
“BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-” is one of the most exciting upcoming anime on Netflix. Any veteran anime fan will recognize it is a modern adaptation of the classic fantasy manga. So it is great that this great piece of anime history is getting some well-deserved love.
Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 (Friday)
This not only might be the best release of this month, but its shaping to be the best release of 2022 for Netflix. This is the second and final batch of Stranger Things season 4, consisting of two giant-sized episodes. Being one of the greatest mystery horror shows, it is exciting to see how it all ends in this epic finale.
Everything heading to Netflix on June 5th week
June 27 (Monday)
- Cafe Minamdang — NETFLIX SERIES
- Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday — NETFLIX FAMILY
June 28 (Tuesday)
- Blasted — NETFLIX FILM
June 29 (Wednesday)
- BEAUTY — NETFLIX FILM
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo — NETFLIX SERIES
- Pirate Gold of Adak Island — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
June 30 (Thursday)
- BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- — NETFLIX ANIME
- Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
- Sharkdog: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Before we finish up, there are still a few more days left in the week. So even though the week also goes into July, since it started in June, we’ll still count it in the same week. With that out of the way, let’s go over the rest of this week’s releases.
Everything coming to Netflix at the start of July 2022
July 1 (Friday)
- Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- A Call to Spy
- Big Daddy
- Blue Jasmine
- Boogie Nights
- Catch Me If You Can
- Deliverance
- Falls Around Her
- Final Score
- GoodFellas
- I Am Legend
- Insidious
- LOL
- Mean Girls
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Natural Born Killers
- Old School
- Police Academy
- Semi-Pro
- Seven
- Snatch
- The Dark Knight Rises
- The Dirty Dozen
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- The Terminal
- Vampires
- Wyatt Earp
- Zero Dark Thirty
July 3 (Sunday)
- Blair Witch (2016)
And there you have it. We hope you have a better idea of what to expect from Netflix in the fifth week of June 2022. We will be back with weekly updates about the new titles heading to Hulu and other streaming platforms. Also, do check out what came to the platform last week well.