What’s Coming To Netflix Fifth Week In June 2022: June 27 – July 3?

Netflix in June 2022 has been nothing short of spectacular. Last week saw the massive release of “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area” and “The Umbrella Academy” Season 3, among many other exciting new releases. But if the previous weeks wowed you, then the fifth week of Netflix in June 2022 will blow you away.

Let’s go over the new content coming to Netflix in the fifth week of June 2022. This list will cover all the new movies and series coming to the platform from June 27, 2022, to July 3, 2022. But before that, let’s first check out some week’s highlights.

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Thursday)

“BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-” is one of the most exciting upcoming anime on Netflix. Any veteran anime fan will recognize it is a modern adaptation of the classic fantasy manga. So it is great that this great piece of anime history is getting some well-deserved love.

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 (Friday)

This not only might be the best release of this month, but its shaping to be the best release of 2022 for Netflix. This is the second and final batch of Stranger Things season 4, consisting of two giant-sized episodes. Being one of the greatest mystery horror shows, it is exciting to see how it all ends in this epic finale.

Everything heading to Netflix on June 5th week

June 27 (Monday)

Cafe Minamdang — NETFLIX SERIES

Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday — NETFLIX FAMILY

June 28 (Tuesday)

Blasted — NETFLIX FILM

June 29 (Wednesday)

BEAUTY — NETFLIX FILM

Extraordinary Attorney Woo — NETFLIX SERIES

Pirate Gold of Adak Island — NETFLIX SERIES

The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

June 30 (Thursday)

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- — NETFLIX ANIME

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Sharkdog: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Before we finish up, there are still a few more days left in the week. So even though the week also goes into July, since it started in June, we’ll still count it in the same week. With that out of the way, let’s go over the rest of this week’s releases.

Everything coming to Netflix at the start of July 2022

July 1 (Friday)

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

A Call to Spy

Big Daddy

Blue Jasmine

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

Deliverance

Falls Around Her

Final Score

GoodFellas

I Am Legend

Insidious

LOL

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Natural Born Killers

Old School

Police Academy

Semi-Pro

Seven

Snatch

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dirty Dozen

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Zero Dark Thirty

July 3 (Sunday)

Blair Witch (2016)

And there you have it. We hope you have a better idea of what to expect from Netflix in the fifth week of June 2022. We will be back with weekly updates about the new titles heading to Hulu and other streaming platforms. Also, do check out what came to the platform last week well.