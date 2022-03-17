“Windfall” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Out-of-the-box movies are always welcomed with open arms by entertainment fanatics all around the globe. Director Charlie McDowell’s new project “Windfall” definitely feels in that category. The 2022 drama thriller is gearing up for a release this week, and fans are rightfully excited for its arrival.

Apart from having a great plot, the movie also flaunts a star-studded cast. But we will talk more about it later. First, let’s focus on the release date of the 2022 film. If all goes well, the movie should arrive online on March 18, 2022.

Considering the film is a major title, it will follow the standard release schedule for OTT releases. Meaning you can expect it at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Now the question arises where to watch Windfall online? Wondering about that? You’ll find an answer to the question in the next section of our article.

Where to watch ‘Windfall’ online?

Image credit: Netflix

Like most popular titles, the Jason Seigel and Lily Collins starrer will be released online on Netflix. You can watch the film on Netflix by heading over to this link.

What to expect from ‘Windfall’?

The official description of the film reads: “A man breaks into a tech billionaire’s empty vacation home, but things go sideways when the arrogant mogul and his wife arrive for a last-minute getaway.”

The plot of the movie sounds intriguing. Moreover, watching the movie’s trailer also gives a dark feeling to the film. With that in mind, are you planning to watch it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.