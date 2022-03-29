“Sharmaji Namkeen” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020, and since then, fans have been waiting for his last project to be released. The wait is almost over as “Sharmaji Namkeen” is all set to be released this week. Let’s talk about its release date and more in this article.

The 2022 film is expected to release online on March 31, 2022. Since it will be targeting the Indian audience, you can expect it to hit the deck by 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). If there are any delays in time, we will make sure to provide an update.

Why don’t we talk about where to watch Rishi Kapoor’s last movie online? But before that, feel free to check our guide on RRR right here.

Where to watch ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ online?

Image credit: Amazon Prime Video

Like several excellent OTT titles, Rishi Kapoor’s latest project is an exclusive title for Amazon Prime Video. Evidently, you can stream it online at the above-mentioned time and date on Prime Video. All you have to do is head over to this page on the streaming service.

If you haven’t used Prime Video’s free trial earlier, you can even watch the movie for free. However, if you have already exhausted that offer, you’ll be required to purchase a subscription to the OTT platform.

What to expect from ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’?

The movie falls in the comedy-drama genre, with the main focus on making it enjoyable for families. Kapoor will be donning the role of a loveable 60-year-old man. Considering this is Kapoor’s last project, get ready to shed some tears after watching his impressive performance in the film.

What are your expectations from the film? Are you planning to watch it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.