“The Longest Night” Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Since the popularity of Money Heist, the audience for Spanish TV shows has increased multiple folds. Fans are now much more welcoming of the new Spanish title on streaming services. On that note, The Longest Night is gearing up for an online release this week.

The Spanish drama series has been in the headlines for several weeks. Now, it’s finally edging towards its online release. Speaking of its plot, the show is staged in a psychiatric prison, where a serial killer is imprisoned.

To kill the serial killer, a group of armed men decided to break into the prison and finish the job. But little did they know they would be faced with resistance. And the one at the helm is none other than the prison director. The show’s plot sounds interesting and on that note, let’s talk about its streaming details.

The miniseries featuring just six episodes is gearing up for an online release on July 08, 2022. It will be coming to the king of streaming platforms, i.e., Netflix. As for its release time, you can expect it to hit the shelves at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

You will be happy to hear about another series of new releases on Netflix. The Mexican drama series Control Z has officially returned for its third and final season. You can stream it now, exclusively on Netflix.

Can I watch ‘The Longest Night’ for free on Netflix?

In simple terms, the answer is no to this question. Since Netflix no longer provides a free trial to new users, you cannot technically watch the Spanish drama series for free on it. But thankfully, several telecom companies provide free subscriptions to Netflix along with their plans. So if you are already using those plans, you could have a free Netflix account waiting for free.

Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios. T-Mobile will give a basic and standard subscription for $8.99 and $13.99. Jio Postpaid Plans start at Rs. 399. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

That’s it from our end. We hope this article was helpful to you. Feel free to share your expectations from The Longest Night in the comments below.