HBO Unveils New Poster For The Last Of Us, Confirming A Release Date

The series is based on the 2013 video game ‘The Last of Us.’ The game follows Joel, a post-apocalyptic survivor. He attempts to protect Ellie, a young woman who may hold the key to creating a cure for a form of zombie-ism caused by a mutated fungus that transforms humans into cannibalistic creatures known as Clickers.

Pedro Pascal will play Joel in HBO’s upcoming series alongside Bella Ramsey as Ellie. The show will not have an episodic structure. Instead, it will follow a single serialized narrative that includes certain shocking moments cut from the game’s original script. The series also stars Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Anna Torv, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, and Yellowjackets alum Melanie Lynskey.

The network shared The Last of Us official poster on the HBO Max Twitter account. The picture shows Joel and Ellie traveling down a deserted highway with the caption “To the edge of the universe and back,” and a massive city can be seen in the distance. Additionally, the poster formally confirms that the show will premiere on January 15, 2023, which was recently revealed online.

To the edge of the universe and back. #TheLastOfUs premieres January 15 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/O9EZ73MVXr — HBO Max (@hbomax) November 2, 2022

Prior to the announcement of the premiere date, viewers had only seen a teaser trailer. It provided the two main characters in the film with their best-yet poses. There was also a brief glimpse of a clicker lurking in the distance. Hopefully, there will be more to reveal between now and January.

The nine-episode season 1 of The Last of Us debuts January 15 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. It will also be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max.