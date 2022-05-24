Here’s How To Set Google Assistant As Default On Galaxy Watch4

The Google Assistant is finally available on the Galaxy Watch4, and users can download and install it from the Google Play Store app on their watch. In this article, let’s look at how to get the official Google Assistant on the Galaxy Watch4. We’ll also look at some screenshots to showcase how the Assistant works on the watch.

In the Galaxy Unpacked event, the long-awaited Google Assistant for the Watch4 was first teased by Samsung last year. Before the launch today, Samsung said in a blog post that the Google Assistant would be made available this summer, and it’s finally here.

How to install Google Assistant on Galaxy Watch4

Unlike other features that need you to update the watch software, Google Assistant on Watch4 has been pushed via the Google Play Store. However, Samsung stated that it’s available only in a few countries like Canada, the U.S., Germany, France, Italy, etc. However, there’s a neat trick to installing Google Assistant, irrespective of your country. Here’s what to do.

1. Head over to the watch Settings app > Updates and check for updates to ensure that your watch is on the latest update.

2. Open the Google Play Store, scroll down and head over to “My Apps.”

3. You should now see the Google Assistant app that needs to be updated. Tap on the listing.

4. Finally, click on “Update” and wait for some time.

Abubakar Mohammed

5. Once done, in the watch, head over to Settings > Apps > Choose default app > Digital Assistant app > Default app > Assistant.

6. Google Assistant is now the default Assistant app of your Galaxy Watch4. But wait, you’ll need to reconfigure the home button to enable “Press and hold to launch Google Assistant” from Bixby.

7. To do so, head over to the Settings app on the watch> Advanced features > Customize keys > Press and hold > Select “Assistant.”

Image: Abubakar Mohammed

And that’s how you can install and start using the long-awaited Google Assistant on the Samsung Galaxy Watch4. So, was it worth the 6-month wait for the GA? It’s a definite yes from us.

How does the Google Assistant perform on the Watch4

Google Assistant on the Watch4 performs flawlessly. The speech detection, talkback volume, the UI, and features all work flawlessly. So far, we’ve asked the Assistant to show us the directions to a place, save reminders, asked questions from the web, all of which worked smoothly and incredibly well.

Abubakar Mohammed

Our only complaint is the speed of voice recognition. It’s a bit slower than expected, but we’re sure that it will improve with further updates.

Have you tried it on your Galaxy Watch4? How has your experience been so far? Let us know in the comments section below. If you’re planning to buy the Watch4, check out our review of the same.