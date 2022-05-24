Will There Be A Panchayat Season 3?

“Panchayat” is a series loved by critics and average viewers. Fans simply cannot get enough of the hilarious but soulful tale of Abhishek in the village of Phulera. So as season 2 has finally been released, everyone has one question in mind: can we expect a Panchayat Season 3?

Although season 2 just came out, the show is definitely popular enough to warrant a confirmation for season 3. So do we have a confirmed third installment? Let’s find out.

But there’s no point in talking about season 3 if you haven’t seen the previous one yet. So before moving forward, check out our guide on Panchayat Season 2. Now without further ado, let’s begin.

Has Panchayat Season 3 been confirmed?

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The answer to that is no; there has been no announcement from the creators. Although many outlets have said that the 2023 release date has been set for season 3, that is simply false news. But that’s not to say you should completely lose hope.

Since the lead actor, Jitendra Kumar himself, is hopeful for season 3. In an interview with Free Press Journal India, Jitendra stated that he and the production team are expecting a season 3. Moreover, considering how season 2 ended, that’s not surprising.

What will Panchayat Season 3 be about?

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Season 2 of this comedy series was certainly different from the previous one. While the first season felt like an introduction of Abhishek, the city boy in rural life, and more of that trope. But in season 2, he is now much settled in, and the show now focuses on more social and serious topics.

Politics seemed to be a big point this season. As the village elections grew closer, many powerful players started moving in Phulera. All this ended with a cliffhanger climax of Abhishek possibly being transferred out of the village. While we expect this to be the main point of interest for season 3, there’s also the budding romance between Abhishek and Rinki.

That’s all we have for today. Have you seen season 2 yet? What do you think will happen in the next season? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.