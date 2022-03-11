What Is Peacock TV? Streaming Plans, Pricing & Everything Else

The video streaming world has gone through some major changes in the last few years. Not only has the quality of content on streaming services improved, but many newcomers have also entered the market. This allows fans to pick the best option out there as per their needs. One such streaming service is Peacock TV.

Today our focus will be on it, and if you aren’t aware of its features, you have come to the right place. We are sure by the time you finish reading this article; you’ll have a much better knowledge of the service. With that being said, let’s get started.

What is ‘Peacock TV’?

First things first, knowing the origin of a video streaming service is an essential step in understanding it. In this case, Peacock TV is a streaming platform launched by NBC back in July 2020.

The service is a one-stop platform for everything released under the banner of NBC. From TV shows to sports events, you can find a plethora of things on NBC’s streaming platform.

Peacock TV streaming plan: Is it free to use?

Peacock TV stands out in an era where the biggest streaming platforms, like Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu, provide services with no free option. The service’s basic plan is targeted at allowing users to watch content on it free of cost.

But of course, there is a catch, you will be restricted to around half of its library, and there are ads displayed on it. While that defines the basic plan, here are the other plans offered by NBC’s streaming service:

Plan Name Price Features Peacock Premium with Ads $4.99/month or $50/year Full access to the library with commercial breaks Peacock Premium without Ads $9.99/month or $100/year Full access to the library without commercial breaks

Apart from the plans mentioned above, there is other good news for users. The streaming service provides a seven-day free trial to its premium plans. If you don’t like what you see, you can cancel your subscription.

What devices support Peacock TV?

While most viewers tend to use streaming services on their PC, the times are changing now. If you plan to use Peacock TV on a different device, you should be aware of which platforms the service supports.

The service is available on Android Phones/Tablets, Android TV, Chromecast, iOS, iPad OS, Apple TV, Fire Tablets, FireTV Devices, Roku (select models), Xbox One/X/S, Smart TVs (select models), and Browsers.

Unfortunately, the service cannot be used on PlayStation 4/5 or Nintendo Switch. You can check out our guide on free live TV streaming sites to find alternatives to Peacock TV.

Is Peacock TV worth it?

Without a doubt, Peacock TV is worth it! Not only do you get access to amazing titles via it. The addition of sports events adds more value to it. The cherry on top is that it works with almost all available devices out there.

