How To Watch “FIR” For Free Online?

‘FIR’ is a hit new action film released in theaters last month on 11 February 2022. The action-thriller, starring Vishnu Visual, has found success among critics and viewers with an estimated ₹24 crore in the box office. If you’re looking for some blood-pumping action, then you cannot miss this flick.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

But now, it’s been a month since its release, and most theaters have stopped screening this film. So how are you going to watch it? Of course, the answer is streaming. This guide will tell you where to watch it online and how to watch it for free. So without further ado, let’s get right to it.

Where To Watch ‘FIR’ Online?

Image Credit: Red Giant Movies

You would think that since it has only been a month since its release, we would still be far off from any streaming news at all. But surprisingly, the film is coming to streaming very soon, and the platform to bag the rights to host it is none other than Amazon’s Prime Video. Now let’s go over the release date.

Before we move on, if you’re into Tamil action films, we have another recommendation. “Maraan” is an upcoming film worth checking out starring the popular actor Dhanush. You can check out our guide to streaming that film right here.

The film is coming to Prime Video on March 12, 2022. This is certainly unexpected as it has been barely a month since its theatrical release. But considering how well the film has done at the box office, the creators are probably okay with releasing it for streaming online now.

How to watch ‘FIR’ for free on Amazon Prime Video?

Sadly, Prime Video, the platform where the film will be released, is not free. You will have to buy a subscription if you want access to its catalog. However, there are certain ways to watch its content for free. You can check them out right down below –

1. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399

2. Airtel postpaid plans starting at Rs 499.

3. Vi postpaid plan starting at Rs. 499.

4. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

5. Free 30-day trial.

What is ‘FIR’ About?

The film stars Vishnu Vishal as Irfan Ahmed, an ordinary man living a simple life. But things take a turn for the worse when he is accused of a crime of terrorism. Now Irfan must fight for his survival and prove his innocence against forces that have already declared him guilty.

The film has garnered much praise from both critics and fans alike. We can see this clearly in its stunning box office and its great 8.2 rating on IMDb. If you’re looking to kick back and watch some thrilling action and drama, this flick is perfect for you.

That’s all we have for today. Will you be watching this film? Have you already seen it in theaters? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.