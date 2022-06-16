Which Are The Best Sites To Watch Documentaries For Free?

Documentaries can be some of the best forms of media. Not only do you get to watch something really interesting, you even get to learn something while doing it. That is why everyone should give documentaries and watch one now and then. And to help you with that, we have a list of the best sites to watch documentary movies for free.

Of course, you might see the word free and think either we are lying or this is illegal. But you don’t need to worry as these websites are 100% legal and are completely safe. So with that out of the way, let’s get on with the list.

Best Sites To Watch Documentary Movies For Free

Discovery+

We are starting the list strong with what might be the best way to watch documentaries right now. Discovery+ is a relatively new streamer that hosts some of the best factual programs available in the market from the Discovery channel, acquired sources, and originals. Although it is paid, you can grab a 7-day free trial to check out their content.

Films For Action

Films For Action is a site solely focused on documentaries’ social elements. The site is completely free and is all about content uploaded by creators for the sole purpose of social change and impact.

Watch Documentaries

Watch Documentaries is a website that was rebranded from the older one. Free Documentaries was an old website hosting tons of great documentary films and content. So its successor lives on and is, of course, completely free.

Internet Archive

The Internet Archive might seem an odd addition to this list, but it is valid. The website is like a library that hosts the entirety of the internet in one place. So, of course, you can access a ton of documentaries from it. And as you can see from the first page, besides donating on your accord, it’s free.

Vice

Vice is a big name in journalism, and one of the reasons for that is its brilliant documentary work. The Vice Video website hosts some great content, and it also sees updates fairly often. And, of course, you can access it completely for free.

PBS

The PBS website has a lot of great educational and news-related content. There is no specific documentary section on the website, but most of their work is documentary-like, and you can access it all for free.

Hulu

Hulu is a major streaming service hosting some awesome tv shows and movies. But although people might overlook it normally, it also has some great documentaries in its catalog. Although it is a paid service, there are free ways to watch Hulu content. You can check them out in our guide on the new action thriller “The Old Man.”

Netflix

Netflix is the titan of the streaming industry, with a catalog that encompasses nearly all entertainment genres. And one of them is, of course, documentary films. However, theirs is a paid service with a few workarounds. You can check them out from our guide on their new sci thriller “Spiderhead.”

And that’s it; we hope now you will try some interesting new documentaries that will be fun to watch and help you learn something new.