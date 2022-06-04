How To Watch WWE Hell In A Cell 2022 Online For Free?

After a punishing WrestleMania Backlash event, the top athletes in WWE have recovered in time for yet another daunting challenge in the form of Hell In A Cell. The PPV is a stepping stone for existing rivalries and a cradle for some new ones.

From Asuka’s return to the main event picture to Cody Rhodes’s first cage match since his return, there’s a lot to be excited about this time. The action, which is scheduled to unfold at Allstate Arena, Illinois, U. S. A., will also have Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, Edge, and more joining their respective bouts.

When and where to watch WWE Hell In A Cell 2022?

India

For Indian fans, Hell In A Cell 2022 starts on Monday, June 6, 5:30 AM. They will be able to watch the PPV on Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). Moreover, they can stream the action online on SonyLIV.

U. S.

American viewers can tune in to Hell In A Cell on Sunday, June 5 at 5 PM PT or 8 PM ET. All the bouts will stream live on Peacock exclusively.

How to watch WWE Hell In A Cell 2022 for free?

India

If you have an Airtel SIM, you can stream Hell In A Cell 2022 via XStream on prepaid plans starting from Rs 299 and postpaid plans worth Rs 399 and above. You can also enjoy the show on XStream with the Rs 148 data pack. Alternately, you can use the XStream Fiber connection to stream the matches via XStream on plans priced at Rs 499 and higher.

Coming to Jio, subscribers can stream the 2022 edition of Hell In A Cell for free using their Jio ID on the JioTV app. Furthermore, those with a JioFiber connection can easily check out the event using the free SonyLIV subscription with prepaid plans starting from Rs 999 and postpaid plans worth Rs 599 and above.

U. S.

For those in the U. S., you can watch 2022’s Hell In A Cell for free via Peacock’s 7-day free trial. Unfortunately, that is the only legal way to watch the wrestling PPV for free.

WWE Hell In A Cell 2022 Match Card

# Match Match type 1 Cody Rhodes vs Seth “Freakin” Rollins Hell In A Cell match 2 Bianca Belair (c) vs Asuka vs Becky Lynch Triple threat match | WWE Raw Women’s Championship 3 Theory vs Mustafa Ali Singles match | U. S. Champion 4 The Judgment Day (Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley) vs Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan 6-man mixed tag team match 5 Bobby Lashley vs Omos & MVP 2-on-1 handicap match 6 Ezekiel vs Kevin Owens Singles match

Finally, those are the methods you can rely on to watch all your favorite matches at Hell In A Cell 2022. Whom are you supporting in the Hell In A Cell match main event, Cody Rhodes or Seth Rollins? Tell us in the comments below. For more streaming tutorials, check out our Movies & TV section.