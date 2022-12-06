The Flash Season 9 Gets An Early Premiere Date

The Flash, which debuted on the CW in October 2014, has since become one of the network’s most popular shows. It received the People’s Choice Award for Favorite New TV Drama in 2015, as well as a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Special Visual Effects.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The Flash is based on DC Comics characters. It follows Barry Allen, a superhero crime fighter. He has the ability to move at superhuman speeds and has been dubbed “the fastest man alive.” Barry is a crime-scene investigator who gains superhuman speed after a particle accelerator explodes in Central City in the series, which is a spin-off of Arrow and takes place in the same fictional universe known as the Arrowverse. His speed earns him the moniker “The Flash.” He uses it to fight crime and hunt down other evil meta humans in Central City.

The Flash was originally scheduled to be released on June 23, 2023. But it was pushed back due to a number of scheduling changes. Now, The CW has announced that The Flash’s ninth and final season will premiere early next year. The final episode of the titular hero will air on The CW on February 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

BREAKING: The Flash moves up a week and is set to release on June 16, 2023! pic.twitter.com/rGBeQjw0wk — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) December 5, 2022

Season 9 will begin one week after the Flash’s battle with the Reverse Flash, which concluded last season. Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) reconnect and grow closer than ever after the epic battle. Their lives are complicated. However, when a dangerous group of Rogues descends on Central City, forcing Flash and his team to defy the odds in order to save the day. The biggest battle of the entire series is anticipated to take place in the final season as the Flash must once more save Central City. There will be 13 episodes in Season 9 and they will air once a week.

Season 9 will see the return of principal cast members, including Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, Danielle Panabaker, and Brandon McKnight. Jon Cor, who has been promoted to series regular after two seasons of recurring as Mark Blaine/Chillblaine, will also return.