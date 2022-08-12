Here’s When “Rent A Girlfriend” Season 2 Episode 7 Will Release

As we’re heading towards the end of the current season, here’s everything you need to know about Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 7, including the release date and time.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Previously in the story, Kazuya’s life has been rather interesting, with him finding himself in the middle of trouble most of the time. Meanwhile, all this trouble for Kazuya makes the anime hilarious for the fans. Consider the previous episode when Kazuya annoyed Mizuhara with his continual attempt to make things right. However, our protagonist finally manages to make things up by gifting Mizuhara plum pickles, which she finds odd at first but loves at last.

Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 7 is titled “Ex and Girlfriend” and will release online on Saturday, August 13th, 2022. As for the platform, fans can head over to Crunchyroll to watch the latest episodes of Rent a Girlfriend. Meanwhile, if you’re wondering about other platforms, the anime is unavailable on many popular streaming platforms like Netflix, HiDive, and Amazon Prime.

Furthermore, episode 7 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll at 3:30 AM JST; however, the timings for different time zones will be different and are mentioned below.

Pacific Time : 11:30 AM PT (August 12 th )

: 11:30 AM PT Central Time: 1:30 PM CT (August 12 th

1:30 PM CT Eastern Time: 2:30 PM ET (August 12 th )

2:30 PM ET British Time: 7:30 PM BST (August 12 th )

7:30 PM BST Australian Time: 4:30 AM AEST (August 13 th )

4:30 AM AEST Japan Time: 3:30 AM JST (August 13 th )

3:30 AM JST Indian Time: 12:00 AM IST (August 13th)

What’s coming in Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 7?

In addition to more hilarious incidents, the preview for the upcoming episode gives us a bit of insight as to what we should expect from episode 7. According to the preview, Kazuya will again find himself in trouble as both Mizuhara and Mami are shown visiting his workplace, that too at the same time. While we surely can expect the situation to get complicated for Kazuya, we’re sure the fans will have an amusing time watching the upcoming episode.