Marvel Shifts Release Date For Deadpool 3, Avengers And More

Marvel blasted all of the content that would be released in the next three years on the second day of Comic Con. Kevin Feige stepped up to the podium and re-announced the Blade movie. It was first announced at SDCC three years ago. And we’ve been waiting for further information about it for a long time. We knew Mahershala Ali would play the role, but we never heard anything else. The Blade relaunch will be released as part of Phase 5. However, because they are approximately 4 months old, all of these updates appear to be a recap.

We never got any updates on the Blade film following the SDCC’22 Marvel panel. Given that the film is not that far away and knowing how Marvel likes to finish its films as soon as possible, it was uncommon for the project not to begin production. The production was soon suspended after director Bassam Tariq left the projects owing to schedule problems. Marvel has been hunting for filmmakers to replace him.

But so far, they have had little success. Blade is clearly being delayed as a result of these recent events. Although Marvel has not officially announced anything, the script for the film was being rewritten, and the director search was stalling. So it was apparent, and Disney unveiled a new list of release dates, including four films from Phases 5 and 6.

Marvel delays 4 MCU movies across Phase 5 & 6

According to a new release date update from Disney, Marvel Studios has officially postponed four MCU films throughout Phases 5 and 6. Blade, starring Mahershala Ali, has been pushed back nearly a year from November 2023 to September 6, 2024. Meanwhile, Deadpool 3 has been pushed back to November 8, 2024, Fantastic Four to February 14, 2025, and Avengers: Secret Wars has been pushed back to May 1, 2026. The update also shows that an untitled Marvel film has been dropped entirely from the calendar. While another has been pushed out to November 7, 2025.

There have been a few changes across the Multiverse. Read more about the updates to the Marvel Studios release schedule. https://t.co/PPfLslmXQ5 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 11, 2022

What’s fascinating is that only because of one film, three others were delayed. It shows how essential the Blade film is to Phases 5 and 6. Moon Knight and Werewolf by Night have introduced the MCU to creatures and the otherworldly. But Blade will be decisive. If it had no effect on the other films, only Blade would have received a fresh release date, not the others. Marvel’s films are structured in such a way that each film is linked to the next or has a reveal. Meaning it will not make sense if interrupted. The two new Avengers films will now have a year’s breathing room between them, which was crucial.

