Demon Slayer Season 3: All About The Swordsmith Village Arc

Demon Slayer is set to return soon with season 3. With the fans wanting to get to know more about the upcoming season of Demon Slayer, here’s all that we know about Demon Slayer Season 3.

Counted among the most successful anime series of recent times, Demon Slayer tells the story of a coal seller turned demon hunter when his family was slain by the demon king. Fit with rage, Tanjiro sets on the journey to find the demon Muzan Kibutzuji do to him what he did to Tanjiro’s family. With season 1 of the anime portraying Tanjiro as a humble rural boy, we see him transforming into one of the best demon slayers of the corp in season 2, going alone against the upper moon demons. Meanwhile, if you’d like to know about the upper and lower demon moons, we have a comprehensive list of all of the 12 kizuki.

Furthermore, towards the end of Season 2, when Tengen tells Iguro that he is retiring from the corps and hopes that master will accept his retirement. Iguro refuses to hear it, to which Tengen tells him that he can’t fight anymore and names Tanjiro as the next coming Hashira. We believe that if he wanted to, Tengen could have easily continued being a Hashira; it is because he saw Tanjiro’s potential that he decided to step back.

Screengrab: Demon Slayer Season 3 trailer

The note on which Demon Slayer season 2 ended can be easily counted among the best, giving viewers a sense of satisfaction watching their favorite protagonist climb up to become one of the best demon slayers ever to be in the corps. Not only, Tanjiro, but we see Zenitsu and Inosuke becoming better demon hunters.

Coming to Demon Slayer season 3, we know that the season will be featuring the Swordsmith Village arc. As to what season 3 holds, let’s take a look. Meanwhile, before we get to it, here’s the trailer for Demon Slayer Season 3 Swordsmith Village arc, in case you haven’t watched it already.

Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village arc – Plot

Fans of Demon Slayer who’ve read the manga would be already aware of the scenarios awaiting us in the upcoming season. However, for the anime-only fans, let us shed some light as to what awaits us in Demon Slayer season 3.

The Swordsmith Village Arc will be adapting manga chapters 100-127. Furthermore, it still remains to be seen how many chapters the animators adapt and how many episodes season 3 will feature.

Screengrab: Demon Slayer Season 3 trailer

The start of season 3 is set via the last episode of Demon Slayer season 2, where Tanjiro heavily damages his sword fighting Gyutaro and Daki, the upper moon demons. After defeating the demon duo with the help of Tengen Uzui, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Nezuko, Tanjiro sets his path to the Swordsmith Village, where he has to explain to Haganezuka as how he damaged his sword and make him repair the Nechirin sword once again.

As the wordsmith begins to work on Tanjiro’s sword, demons close in on them in the village. With another upper moon demon showing up at the village and causing mayhem, Tanjiro has to stop the demon from hurting people. Meanwhile, our protagonist won’t be alone in the fight as the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito will be there to kill the demon, along with another character, Genya Shinazugawa.

While nothing is official as of now about the release date of Demon Slayer Season 3 Swordsmith Village Arc, we should expect the anime to return around Q3 or Q4 of 2023. Much of the delay can be owed to no recent announcements from Ufotable and a bit to the situation created by Covid19.

Screengrab: Demon Slayer Season 3 trailer

Meanwhile, considering that the first season of Demon Slayer ran from the Spring to Fall of 2019, followed by the movie Mugen Train in the Fall of 2021, and with season 2 running from the Fall to winter season of 2021, we can expect season 3 of Demon Slayer to follow the same pattern in 2023. However, given that Ufotable decides to bring Tanjiro and company back to our screen sooner, we’ll make sure to update you.

Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc: characters

While the full list of cast and characters is yet to be revealed, some of the characters of Demon Slayer, which can be seen in the trailer for the Swordsmith Village arc, are mentioned below.

Tanjiro Kamado

Zenitsu Agatsuma

Inosuke Hashibira

Genya Shinazugawa

Muichiro Tokito

Mitsuri Kanroji

Hotaru Haganezuka

Kozo Kanamori

Gyokko

Screengrab: Demon Slayer Season 3 trailer

With that, we come to the end of this article since there is no more information about the Demon Slayer Season 3 Swordsmith Village arc to be shared as of now. Lastly, we’ll make sure to share any concrete information about the upcoming season of Demon Slayer with our readers as Ufotable releases any information.