Where Can You Watch “DEEMO Memorial Keys” Anime Movie Online?

“DEEMO Memorial Keys” is an upcoming new anime film based on the popular rhythm game DEEMO. The game was released back in 2013 on Android devices. Since then, it has been ported to many other systems as well. But now, get ready to experience that touching story again in the form of an anime film.

Although you might wonder, how can you make a film based on a simple rhythm game? However, if you have played the game itself, you wouldn’t need to know what a fantastic and heartfelt story the game told with its amazing music and visuals.

What is the ‘DEEMO Memorial Keys‘ about?

The game came out on November 13, 2013, on Android and IOS devices. Since then, it has seen many ports on systems like Nintendo Switch and PS Vita. The game reached mainstream popularity thanks to its gorgeous visuals, fantastic story, and spectacular soundtrack.

The game developed by Taiwanese game developer Rayark is about a girl that mysteriously falls into a castle out of nowhere with no memories. Moreover, the castle is inhabited by odd but harmless creatures. She is greeted by a mysterious piano-playing figure, DEEMO. From their meeting, a heartfelt and musical tale takes place.

The film is directed by Shuhei Matsushita and Junichi Fujisaku. The anime studios behind them are Production I.G and Signal M.D. Another thing to note is that the film will possibly feature a soundtrack from the game itself since we hear it in the trailers as well.

Where to watch ‘DEEMO Memorial Keys’ online?

Image Credit: Rayark

The film will be released on 25 February 2022 in Japan. Unfortunately, it is a theatrical-only release for now. Furthermore, there is still no news on its release outside Japan either. Moreover, since this is a completely new anime franchise, we don’t know where it might show up.

We’ll keep an eye on the usual suspects like Funimation and Crunchyroll to see which one will bag the rights for this upcoming film. Until then, maybe you can check out “Fruit Basket: Prelude,” another anime film that’s the talk of the town these days.

That’s all for this article. Have you played the original game? What are the expectations from the film adaptation? Let us know in the comment section below.