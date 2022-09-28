Deadpool 3 Confirms Hugh Jackman’s Return as Wolverine

Deadpool 3 is one of the most anticipated upcoming films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ryan Reynolds is finally set to bring his talents to the MCU in Wade Wilson’s transition from the Fox Universe. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been much news on the Deadpool front. With the arrival of Deadpool has come a call from fans for Marvel to bring back Hugh Jackman to play Wolverine in the MCU, even if he doesn’t end up playing James Howlett in future Marvel Studios adventures.

There were even rumors that Marvel wanted Jackman to reprise the role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But that didn’t happen, even with Patrick Stewart returning as Professor X. In May 2021, Jackman teased the possibility of Wolverine appearing in Deadpool 3 by making a funny video with a New York City Parks Enforcement officer, urging Reynolds to include Jackman’s iconic character in one film with the Merc with a Mouth. To the surprise of fans and insiders around the world, those wishes have come true.

Jackman’s Wolverine confirmed to return in Deadpool 3

Now, in a new video shared on his Twitter page, Ryan Reynolds confirmed Jackman’s Wolverine return in Deadpool 3. Alongside the confirmation, the video confirms that Deadpool 3 will hit theatres on September 6, 2024.

The confirmation was made in a video where Reynolds made fun of the fact that he had no ideas for the plot of Deadpool 3 and was busy around the house while wearing the black and grey Deadpool outfit. After claiming he did have one notion, Reynolds concludes the clip with Jackman confirming that he will play Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

With the confirmation that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will return in Deadpool 3, he becomes Reynolds’ first confirmed co-star. It also implies that Jackman will finally be able to join the MCU. He previously stated that he would have loved to become Wolverine and interact with Iron Man in the shared reality. Jackman’s position in Deadpool 3 is unlikely to result in a crossover with Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, but it does allow him to engage with other MCU characters for the first time.