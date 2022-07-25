Marvel Announces Two New ‘Avengers’ Movies Including ‘Secret Wars’

Following the conclusion of the Infinity Saga with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the MCU moved on to Phase 4, which did not feature Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Marvel Studios seems to be making up for it by announcing two Avengers movies to close off Phase 6. It might still take a little longer, but that seems to be the case.

Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige returned to San Diego Comic-Con Hall H to discuss their future plans. Following the conclusion of MCU Phase 4 with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the producer presented the whole Phase 5 slate, which glaringly still lacks an Avengers title. Instead, Thunderbolts will serve as its climax, focusing on a group of villains led by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfuss). In addition, Feige provided limited details regarding Phase 6, which would conclude the so-called Multiverse Saga.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars to debut in 2025

Among the few details, Feige shared for Phase 6 was the confirmation of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes’ next MCU appearances. Avengers 5 and 6 are officially titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, respectively. The MCU’s architect did not discuss specifics for these projects, nor did he go into narrative details for them, but the titles themselves hint at what to expect from those films.

Even while this isn’t the first time Marvel Studios has announced two Avengers blockbusters at the same time, the fact that they both have a 2025 release date makes this announcement more intriguing. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty debuts on May 2, 2025, taking the MCU’s prime summer time slot, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on November 7, 2025.