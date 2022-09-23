Avatar Re-Release Features A Post-Credits Scene With An Added Surprise Ahead Of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

After its re-release, Avatar surpassed Avengers: Endgame to claim the title of the highest-grossing film of all time. With its recent theatrical re-release, fans can now enjoy the film in 4K High Dynamic Range, pushing the picture’s graphics and audio to their utmost potential.

Avatar provided an intriguing introduction to the alien world of Pandora and its diverse population. It was also done in a visually stunning manner that still looks remarkable and immersive today, especially with the advancements in VFX since the film’s first release.

Avatar: The Way Of Water, the planned sequel, has generated a lot of interest. Fans are eager to see what new, sweeping landscapes and visuals Cameron has shot for the story’s continuation.

Avatar’s Theatrical re-release features Way Of Water post-credits scene

According to CBR, a post-credit scene from the re-release has given fans a preview of the franchise’s second installment. People who have already seen the restored version of the first Avatar took to Twitter to share the news. Particularly in France, where the film debuted yesterday, viewers are saying that they saw anywhere between 4 and 10 minutes of Avatar: The Way of Water as the film ended.

The aesthetics and aesthetic style Cameron has embraced for the franchise are clearly stunning audiences once again. The allusions to the specific plot have kept the visual aspect of the film front and center.

Meanwhile, a direct address to characterization and narrative themes has been somewhat downplayed. Even with little understanding of what the new locations of Avatar: The Way of Water will entail in a narrative sense, fans are undoubtedly anticipating the film’s execution merely from an aesthetic standpoint.

Watch James Cameron’s Avatar in 4K HDR on September 23 in theatres near you.