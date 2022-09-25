What’s Coming To Netflix Fifth Week In September 2022: Sep 26 – Oct 2?

Netflix has been hitting some high notes this month, and are expectations are now really high with how it will end it in the fifth week of September 2022. Just last week saw some spectacular releases like A Jazman’s Blues and Lou. But if you think that was good, wait till you see what they have in store this week.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

So, let’s go over all the new tv shows and films coming to Netflix in the Fifth week of September 2022. This list will cover all the new releases coming to the streaming platform from September 26, 2022, to October 2, 2022. But before that, let’s go over the highlights of the week first.

Blonde (Wednesday)

Blonde might be one of the most anticipated releases that Netflix has seen for a while now. It is based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates which covers the life of famous American actress Marilyn Monroe. She will be played by the stunning Ana De Armes in this film written and directed by the super talented Andrew Dominik.

Entergalactic (Friday)

Entergalactic is another exciting release coming to Netflix this week. It is about Jabari an artist who moves to his dream Manhattan apartment and consequently finds his dream girl in his next-door neighbor Meadow. While this seems like your usual romantic drama, you only need get a glimpse of this series to see why we are so excited about it.

Everything heading to Netflix on the September 5th week

Image credit: Netflix

September 26 (Monday)

A Trip to Infinity

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2

September 27 (Tuesday)

Elysium

The Munsters

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy

September 28 (Wednesday)

Blonde

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga

Inheritance

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2

September 29 (Thursday)

The Empress

September 30 (Friday)

Anikulapo

Entergalactic

Floor is Lava: Season 3

Human Playground

Phantom Pups

Rainbow

What We Leave Behind

September 1 (Saturday)

Call Me By Your Name

City Slickers

Land of the Lost

Last Seen Alive

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 3

Walking Tall

September 2 (Sunday)

Forever Queens (Season 1) – Netflix Original Series

And there you have it. We hope you now have a better clue of what to expect from Netflix in week five of September 2022. We will also cover new content heading to Hulu and other streaming platforms every week. If you’re looking for more awesome films and TV series, check out what came out on Netflix in the fourth week of September 2022 as well.