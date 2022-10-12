Is It Possible To Watch Blue Lock On Netflix?

Over the years, many sports anime have made their way to fans all around the globe. But let’s be honest; the story of almost every sports anime is pretty much the same. It’s usually set in a high school with the main character’s huge ambitions, but the team of the said school is one of the worst teams in their prefecture. However, Blue Lock is a breath of fresh air in the sports genre.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Yoichi Isagi is our main character and wants to play one day for the Japanese national team. Speaking of the Japanese national team, the story reveals that the team lost in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Enters Ego Jinpachi, who has just one goal — To find the perfect striker for the national football team.

In order to do so, Jinpachi decides to invite a pool of 300 most talented teen footballers to a facility called Blue Lock. Jinpachi’s methods may be extreme, but he is certain he can obtain his goal with his strategy.

Image credit: Studio 8bit

The anime is expected to be the next big thing in the sports genre after Haikyuu! So obviously, it will be streaming online on Crunchyroll since it’s the biggest streaming platform for anime lovers. Keeping that in mind, the opening episode of the anime was released on October 08, 2022, at 9:30 AM PT/12:30 PM ET.

Over the last few years, Netflix has been fighting hard to obtain the rights to top anime. The streaming juggernaut has succeeded in doing so for Blue Lock. However, the only catch is that Netflix will only be streaming the football anime in select Asian countries on October 09, 2022, at 12:30 PM IST.

How many episodes will Blue Lock season 1 have?

The inaugural season of the anime is confirmed to have a total of 24 episodes. On top of that, the anime will be released weekly without any breaks. So you can expect the anime to continue to air till March 2023.

This includes our guide to Blue Lock‘s Netflix release guide. We hope you find this helpful. Before we bid farewell, feel free to check our guide on Bleach Thousand Year Blood War as well. It’s truly a good time to be an anime fan right now!